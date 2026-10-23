Ramayana Advance Booking Nears Rs 10 Crore With Hindi Markets Leading, Is Huge Opening On The Cards?
Ramayana: Part One makes over Rs 9 crore in pre-sales, with 1.60 lakh tickets accounted for ahead of its November 5 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One is gaining momentum at the box office ahead of its November 5 release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological epic has generated considerable interest among moviegoers. Its advance booking figures are also showing steady growth with 13 days still to go for the theatrical release.
As of 6 PM IST on October 23, the film had collected Rs 9.10 crore in advance booking gross, including blocked seats. The collection stood at Rs 6.97 crore after excluding blocked inventory. Around 1.60 lakh tickets had been accounted for across 4,189 shows nationwide.
The countdown continues. 13 days to go! Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from 5 November, across all premium formats. Book your tickets now. 🏹 https://t.co/jeUTUOOSf3— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 23, 2026
Ramayana Advance Booking Shows Growth in Genuine Ticket Sales
One of the most interesting aspects of Ramayana's advance booking performance is the rise in confirmed ticket purchases. In the first 24 hours of bookings, the film had recorded a gross of Rs 5.44 crore, including blocked seats. The figure has since climbed to Rs 9.10 crore. However, the growth in bookings excluding blocked seats tells a more encouraging story. These collections have increased from Rs 3.61 crore to Rs 6.97 crore, indicating that actual ticket purchases are growing faster than the headline figures alone suggest.
Blocked seats are held by exhibitors and do not necessarily represent confirmed audience purchases. Therefore, the figures excluding these seats offer a clearer picture of early audience demand. The number of tracked shows has also increased, giving audiences more opportunities to book tickets. With additional screenings potentially opening in the coming days, the advance booking figures could see further growth.
The wait is almost over. The epic awaits you on the big screen. Bookings are now open for Ramayana. Experience it in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats, from 5th November 2026. Book your tickets now. 🏹 https://t.co/b42gvQes2P— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 21, 2026
Hindi Markets Lead Advance Booking
Hindi-speaking markets are driving the film's advance sales so far. As of Friday evening, the Hindi version had contributed around Rs 8.08 crore, accounting for approximately 89 percent of the overall advance gross.
The Kannada version had collected around Rs 75.98 lakh, while the Telugu version contributed approximately Rs 26 lakh. Bookings across these languages are expected to remain an important factor in determining the film's overall opening.
National multiplex chains are another key area to watch. The film had already sold more than 50,000 opening-day tickets across PVR INOX and Cinepolis by Thursday night. The coming days will show whether this early interest translates into stronger sales across regular screenings and a wider range of locations.
Presenting Ravana Tandavam, a powerful expression of devotion to Lord Shiva. Book your tickets now. https://t.co/5IZ2lVNzdM— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 21, 2026
Can Ramayana Open to Rs 70 Crore?
Trade expectations surrounding Ramayana remain high, with an India net opening of Rs 70 crore being discussed as a target. Some early predictions are even more ambitious, although the final opening will depend on advance sales, screen availability and audience response. The film is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, November 5, ahead of the main Diwali holiday period.
Paid previews on November 4 could provide an additional boost before its full theatrical release. Early advance bookings are encouraging, but the film still has nearly two weeks to build momentum. The pace of ticket sales, the number of shows added and audience interest closer to release will be crucial in determining its opening-day performance.
Bookings are now open. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats, from 5th November 2026. Book your tickets now! https://t.co/HwVN5Wzkqh— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 20, 2026
More About Ramayana: Part One
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One is a big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic and is planned as the first installment of a two-part cinematic saga. The film also features Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in key roles. It has received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, with an approved runtime of three hours and 15 minutes.