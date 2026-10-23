ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Advance Booking Nears Rs 10 Crore With Hindi Markets Leading, Is Huge Opening On The Cards?

Ramayana: Part One ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One is gaining momentum at the box office ahead of its November 5 release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological epic has generated considerable interest among moviegoers. Its advance booking figures are also showing steady growth with 13 days still to go for the theatrical release.

As of 6 PM IST on October 23, the film had collected Rs 9.10 crore in advance booking gross, including blocked seats. The collection stood at Rs 6.97 crore after excluding blocked inventory. Around 1.60 lakh tickets had been accounted for across 4,189 shows nationwide.

Ramayana Advance Booking Shows Growth in Genuine Ticket Sales One of the most interesting aspects of Ramayana's advance booking performance is the rise in confirmed ticket purchases. In the first 24 hours of bookings, the film had recorded a gross of Rs 5.44 crore, including blocked seats. The figure has since climbed to Rs 9.10 crore. However, the growth in bookings excluding blocked seats tells a more encouraging story. These collections have increased from Rs 3.61 crore to Rs 6.97 crore, indicating that actual ticket purchases are growing faster than the headline figures alone suggest. Blocked seats are held by exhibitors and do not necessarily represent confirmed audience purchases. Therefore, the figures excluding these seats offer a clearer picture of early audience demand. The number of tracked shows has also increased, giving audiences more opportunities to book tickets. With additional screenings potentially opening in the coming days, the advance booking figures could see further growth. Hindi Markets Lead Advance Booking Hindi-speaking markets are driving the film's advance sales so far. As of Friday evening, the Hindi version had contributed around Rs 8.08 crore, accounting for approximately 89 percent of the overall advance gross.