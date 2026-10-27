Ramayana Advance Booking: 2.43 Lakh Tickets Sold, Hindi Markets Lead Demand Across India
Ramayana: Part 1 advance booking is showing an upward trend with Hindi markets leading pre-sales in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 27, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana: Part 1 is billed as one of the biggest films of the Indian cinema. The mythological drama is also touted to be closing out 2026 on a high note. Advance booking trend looks promising for the film. So far, Ramayana has generated substantial demand and has crossed Rs 13.14 crore in total gross pre-sales with 2.43 lakh tickets sold across 5,600 shows nationwide. The film is doing well in Hindi belt.
Ranbir's last big-screen outing in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's revenge drama, Animal, showcased him in an aggressive avatar and earned him his first Rs 100 crore worldwide opener. Taking a complete 180-degree turn, he will next be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama, Ramayana. Going by early trends, Ramayana is also expected to create a smashing opening at the box office.
Maharashtra at Rs 2.80 crore (21% of total gross), Delhi at Rs 2.62 crore, and Karnataka at Rs 2.15 crore are top states where the film is in high demand.
When it comes to cities, NCR leads with Rs 2.62 crore (20% of total gross), followed by Mumbai at Rs 1.94 crore and Bengaluru at Rs 1.75 crore.
Evening shows are the most popular with a 21% occupancy across 906 shows. Regarding show availability, 1st show is sold out while 40 shows are almost full and 92% of the shows still have more than half their seats available.
Meanwhile, Ramayana has surpassed Dhurandhar: The Revenge in advance ticket sales reported by BookMyShow (BMS). At the 10-day mark before their respective releases, Ramayana sold approximately 142,000 tickets, while Dhurandhar 2 recorded 139,000 tickets.
However, a direct comparison of these figures is misleading due to differing booking windows.
Ramayana started ticket sales on October 20 for its November 5 release, giving it 15 days for advance bookings. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 opened bookings on March 7 for its March 19 release, leaving 12 days for advance sales window.
Initial estimates for Ramayana were high with a projection of Rs 80 crore opening in of Hindi net, including paid previews. However, after advance bookings opened the expectations dropped to Rs 60–70 Cr for two main reasons. First, November 5 is the Thursday before the main Diwali holiday, so opening day does not get the full festival boost. Second, paid previews on November 4 give Ramayana an early advantage that Animal did not have.
Ahead of its release, the film has also topped IMDb's most anticipated Indian movies list. Its trailers have set digital records. The buzz is real but what remains to see is whether a mythological epic can beat Animal or Dhurandhar on Day 1.
The story is widely known across India for it is based on Valmiki's ancient Sanskrit epic, nonetheless anticipation for the film remains very high. This is also not the first time the epic has been adapted for the screen. The earliest known feature film based on the Ramayana was Dadasaheb Phalke's silent film Lanka Dahan, released in 1917. Since then, filmmakers have continually revisited and adapted the story for cinema.