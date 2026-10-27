ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Advance Booking: 2.43 Lakh Tickets Sold, Hindi Markets Lead Demand Across India

Ramayana: Part 1 Advance Booking ( Photo: Special arrangement )

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana: Part 1 is billed as one of the biggest films of the Indian cinema. The mythological drama is also touted to be closing out 2026 on a high note. Advance booking trend looks promising for the film. So far, Ramayana has generated substantial demand and has crossed Rs 13.14 crore in total gross pre-sales with 2.43 lakh tickets sold across 5,600 shows nationwide. The film is doing well in Hindi belt.

Ranbir's last big-screen outing in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's revenge drama, Animal, showcased him in an aggressive avatar and earned him his first Rs 100 crore worldwide opener. Taking a complete 180-degree turn, he will next be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama, Ramayana. Going by early trends, Ramayana is also expected to create a smashing opening at the box office.

Maharashtra at Rs 2.80 crore (21% of total gross), Delhi at Rs 2.62 crore, and Karnataka at Rs 2.15 crore are top states where the film is in high demand. When it comes to cities, NCR leads with Rs 2.62 crore (20% of total gross), followed by Mumbai at Rs 1.94 crore and Bengaluru at Rs 1.75 crore. Evening shows are the most popular with a 21% occupancy across 906 shows. Regarding show availability, 1st show is sold out while 40 shows are almost full and 92% of the shows still have more than half their seats available. Meanwhile, Ramayana has surpassed Dhurandhar: The Revenge in advance ticket sales reported by BookMyShow (BMS). At the 10-day mark before their respective releases, Ramayana sold approximately 142,000 tickets, while Dhurandhar 2 recorded 139,000 tickets.