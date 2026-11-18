Ramayana 2: Sunny Deol's Hanuman Will Have 'Fabulous Sequences', Cinematographer Promises 'Great' Big Screen Experience
Pankaj Kumar, who served as cinematographer on Ramayana, reveals that the team has already shot several big sequences featuring Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana Part 1 hit the big screens worldwide on November 5. If you came out of the cinema hall waiting for just one thing, it was probably Sunny Deol as Hanuman. In Part 1, the makers only showcased a tiny glimpse of Hanuman as a post-credit tease. Now, the man behind the camera has shared update on what Part 2 has to offer, especially around Hanuman.
Pankaj Kumar, who served as cinematographer on Ramayana along with Mahesh Limaye, says the team has already filmed several big sequences featuring Hanuman.
"The expectations around Hanuman are immense. I know people want to see him on screen. We have already shot a lot of fabulous sequences involving Hanuman, and I can promise you that it’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great experience to watch him on the big screen," Kumar told a webloid.
He also said that Hanuman is going to be one of the biggest highlights of Ramayana Part 2. Many fans were a little disappointed that Sunny Deol’s face was not shown in Part 1. Kumar says that it was a strategical decision.
"It was always going to be like that. Even in the script, it was written as a very small snippet of Hanuman. That’s how the script ends," he explained.
In another interview, Kumar shared that around 60 per cent of Ramayana Part 2 has already been shot. But the hard work is still left. Because Part 2 is going to be much bigger than Part 1 in terms of VFX and CG because of scenes involving Hanuman and the vanar sena.
"A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion capture work is left because the second part is going to be more grand than the first part. It has a lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena," he said.
For characters like Hanuman, actors wear special suits with sensors. Their movements are recorded, and then the final look is created with computer graphics. That takes a lot of time. That is one reason why Part 2 which was initially scheduled to hit screens in 2027 was pushed to Diwali 2028.
Kumar also spoke about visual design of the film focused on highlighting contrast between Ayodhya and Lanka. While Ayodhya will be bright, warm and clean, Lanka will be dark with black and gold colours.
For Indian audiences, Hanuman is devotion, strength and courage. Getting this revered character from the epic right is the biggest pressure on director Nitesh Tiwari’s team. And with Sunny Deol in the role expectations are sky high. If Kumar is to be believed, the wait will be worth it.