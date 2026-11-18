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Ramayana 2: Sunny Deol's Hanuman Will Have 'Fabulous Sequences', Cinematographer Promises 'Great' Big Screen Experience

Sunny Deol's Hanuman Will Have 'Fabulous Sequences', Says Cinematographer ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana Part 1 hit the big screens worldwide on November 5. If you came out of the cinema hall waiting for just one thing, it was probably Sunny Deol as Hanuman. In Part 1, the makers only showcased a tiny glimpse of Hanuman as a post-credit tease. Now, the man behind the camera has shared update on what Part 2 has to offer, especially around Hanuman.

Pankaj Kumar, who served as cinematographer on Ramayana along with Mahesh Limaye, says the team has already filmed several big sequences featuring Hanuman.

"The expectations around Hanuman are immense. I know people want to see him on screen. We have already shot a lot of fabulous sequences involving Hanuman, and I can promise you that it’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great experience to watch him on the big screen," Kumar told a webloid. He also said that Hanuman is going to be one of the biggest highlights of Ramayana Part 2. Many fans were a little disappointed that Sunny Deol’s face was not shown in Part 1. Kumar says that it was a strategical decision. "It was always going to be like that. Even in the script, it was written as a very small snippet of Hanuman. That’s how the script ends," he explained.