ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Records List: 16 Major Milestones Set By Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Epic

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana: Part 1 hit big screens on November 5. The screen adaption of ancient epic Ramayana has Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi at the forefront with a huge ensemble supporting the vision of bringing this much revered tale to life.

After a decent start at the box office, the film kept breaking one record after another almost every day. By the end of Day 8 (Nov 12) Ramayana entered the coveted Rs 1000 crore club, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This is only half the story while the records that this film claimed in a short span of time are the other half.

Here's list of the records Ramayana has broken so far

1. Biggest Pre-Diwali Opening For A Hindi Film

On opening day, Ramayana minted Rs 64.85 crore net in India which made it the biggest pre-Diwali opening ever for a Hindi film. The Hindi version alone collected Rs 47.50 crore and that was also a record for the biggest pre-Diwali Hindi-language opening. The film also had the biggest pre-Diwali worldwide opening, with Rs 128.75 crore gross on Day 1.

2. Biggest First 3 Days For A Hindi Diwali Release

Ramayana collected Rs 182.70 crore net in its first three days. That was the biggest first three day total for a Hindi Diwali release. Though Diwali itself slowed down footfall a little the overall opening was still stronger than any previous Diwali releases.

3. Biggest First Monday Ever For An Indian Film



This is the record that changed the entire picture for Ramayana at the box office and it came on Day 5 of Ramayana release when the film collected Rs 107.50 crore net in India. It was a jump of 91.5% from Sunday's Rs 56.15 crore.

It became the highest first Monday collection ever for an Indian film. The previous record was held by Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh's film had collected around Rs 60 to Rs 65 crore on its first Monday and Ramayana beat it by a huge margin. Day 5 also became Ramayana's biggest single day so far.





With Rs 107.50 crore on Monday, Ramayana became only the second Bollywood film after Dhurandhar 2 to cross Rs 100 crore net in India in a single day. Only a handful of Indian films have ever done this. It is a very small club.

5. Fastest To Rs 300 Crore Net, Joint Second Fastest



The film crossed Rs 300 crore net in India in just 5 days. That made it the joint second fastest Bollywood film to reach Rs 300 crore net. It matched Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which had collected Rs 306.58 crore. Ramayana zoomed past Animal and Pathaan as both films took six 6 days to reach the milestone.



6. Second Fastest To Rs 500 Crore Net In India



On Day 7, the film crossed Rs 500 crore net in India and that made it the second fastest film to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India, after Dhurandhar 2.



This is the biggest record so far. On Day 8, the film crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. It makes Ramayana the third fastest Indian film to enter Rs 1,000 crore club. Only Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge did it faster. Both films achieved this milestone in 7 days.

It beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which took 10 to 11 days, RRR which took 16 days, KGF Chapter 2 and Jawan which took 18 days, and Pathaan which took 27 days.

8. 11th Indian Film Ever To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide



When it crossed Rs 1,000 crore, Ramayana became only the 11th Indian film ever to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club worldwide. The first film to do it was Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is still the only Indian film to cross Rs 2,000 crore worldwide, with Rs 2,070.30 crore.