Ramayana Records List: 16 Major Milestones Set By Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Epic
In a short span, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana has achieved several milestones and with no major release for weeks, the ambitious project's record list is far from over.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 13, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana: Part 1 hit big screens on November 5. The screen adaption of ancient epic Ramayana has Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi at the forefront with a huge ensemble supporting the vision of bringing this much revered tale to life.
After a decent start at the box office, the film kept breaking one record after another almost every day. By the end of Day 8 (Nov 12) Ramayana entered the coveted Rs 1000 crore club, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This is only half the story while the records that this film claimed in a short span of time are the other half.
Here's list of the records Ramayana has broken so far
1. Biggest Pre-Diwali Opening For A Hindi Film
On opening day, Ramayana minted Rs 64.85 crore net in India which made it the biggest pre-Diwali opening ever for a Hindi film. The Hindi version alone collected Rs 47.50 crore and that was also a record for the biggest pre-Diwali Hindi-language opening. The film also had the biggest pre-Diwali worldwide opening, with Rs 128.75 crore gross on Day 1.
2. Biggest First 3 Days For A Hindi Diwali Release
Ramayana collected Rs 182.70 crore net in its first three days. That was the biggest first three day total for a Hindi Diwali release. Though Diwali itself slowed down footfall a little the overall opening was still stronger than any previous Diwali releases.
3. Biggest First Monday Ever For An Indian Film
This is the record that changed the entire picture for Ramayana at the box office and it came on Day 5 of Ramayana release when the film collected Rs 107.50 crore net in India. It was a jump of 91.5% from Sunday's Rs 56.15 crore.
It became the highest first Monday collection ever for an Indian film. The previous record was held by Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh's film had collected around Rs 60 to Rs 65 crore on its first Monday and Ramayana beat it by a huge margin. Day 5 also became Ramayana's biggest single day so far.
4. Second Bollywood Film To Cross Rs 100 Crore Net In One Day
With Rs 107.50 crore on Monday, Ramayana became only the second Bollywood film after Dhurandhar 2 to cross Rs 100 crore net in India in a single day. Only a handful of Indian films have ever done this. It is a very small club.
5. Fastest To Rs 300 Crore Net, Joint Second Fastest
The film crossed Rs 300 crore net in India in just 5 days. That made it the joint second fastest Bollywood film to reach Rs 300 crore net. It matched Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which had collected Rs 306.58 crore. Ramayana zoomed past Animal and Pathaan as both films took six 6 days to reach the milestone.
6. Second Fastest To Rs 500 Crore Net In India
On Day 7, the film crossed Rs 500 crore net in India and that made it the second fastest film to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India, after Dhurandhar 2.
This is the biggest record so far. On Day 8, the film crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. It makes Ramayana the third fastest Indian film to enter Rs 1,000 crore club. Only Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge did it faster. Both films achieved this milestone in 7 days.
It beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which took 10 to 11 days, RRR which took 16 days, KGF Chapter 2 and Jawan which took 18 days, and Pathaan which took 27 days.
8. 11th Indian Film Ever To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide
When it crossed Rs 1,000 crore, Ramayana became only the 11th Indian film ever to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club worldwide. The first film to do it was Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is still the only Indian film to cross Rs 2,000 crore worldwide, with Rs 2,070.30 crore.
9. Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Every Single Day For 7 Days
This is a record that is not getting talked about enough. For the first 7 days, Ramayana earned more than Rs 100 crore worldwide on every single day. That includes the opening day, the slow Friday, and the weekdays. According to Sacnilk, it is the first Bollywood film ever to do this for 7 days in a row.
10. Highest Single Day Ticket Sales On BookMyShow
On Monday, the film sold 16.60 lakh tickets on BookMyShow in one day. That broke the previous Bollywood single day record of 16.40 lakh tickets held by Dhurandhar 2.
It was also the highest first Monday ticket sales ever on BookMyShow, ahead of Pushpa 2. In the same day, it crossed 1.40 lakh tickets sold in a single hour, which is also a new hourly sales record.
11. Four Consecutive Days Of 1 Million Plus Ticket Sales On BookMyShow
The film recorded four consecutive days with more than 1 million ticket sales on BookMyShow. It became only the sixth Indian film ever to do this.
12. Biggest IMAX Opening For An Indian Film
Ramayana had the biggest worldwide IMAX opening ever for an Indian film, with about $6 million, which is around Rs 56.25 crore. In India alone, it had the biggest IMAX opening for an Indian film, with about $2 million, around Rs 18.75 crore. North America contributed about $2.5 million in IMAX.
13. First Indian Film To Top UK And Ireland Box Office
In the UK and Ireland Ramayana opened at No. 1 on the box office chart with £2.1 million, about $2.8 million, including previews. According to reports, it was the first Indian film ever to open at No. 1 in those territories.
14. Highest First Monday In North America For An Indian Film
In North America, the film collected $1.37 million on its first Monday. That was the highest first Monday gross ever for an Indian film in North America. It beat the previous record held by Dhurandhar 2, which had collected about $1.14 million.
It also crossed $30 million overseas in six and a half days, faster than Pathaan which took 8 days in 2023.
15. First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 100 Crore Net From Dubbed Versions Alone
The four dubbed versions, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, together crossed Rs 100 crore net in India. By Day 7, they had collected around Rs 115 crore net. That made Ramayana the first Hindi film ever to cross Rs 100 crore net from its dubbed versions alone.
16. Crossed Lifetime Collections Of Animal And Stree 2 In Just 7 Days
By Day 7, the film had already crossed the lifetime worldwide collections of two big blockbusters. Animal had collected Rs 915 crore worldwide in its full run. Stree 2 had collected Rs 857.15 crore. Ramayana crossed both in 7 days, with Rs 934.55 crore. On Day 8, it also crossed the lifetime India net of Animal, and the lifetime overseas collection of Animal, Dhurandhar and Pushpa 2.
Ramayana is undoubtedly having a glorious run at the box office but what needs to be taken into consideration is massive budget of the film. Jointly produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana is conceived as duology and is mounted on budget of Rs 4000 crore. Consequently, Ramayana has a long way to go before it can be called a profitable venture.
That said, with no major Hindi release for the next few weeks, and releases in China and Hong Kong still to come, it is safe to say that the record list for ambitious project is not finished yet.