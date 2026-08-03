ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Animal, Can Ranbir Kapoor Be Accepted As Lord Ram? Ramanand Sagar's Grandson Reacts To Ramayana Casting

Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In Ramayana ( Photo: Team Ramayana )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been grabbing headlines ever since the trailer was released. Now, Ramanand Sagar’s grandson, Shiv Sagar, has shared his honest opinion on the film, especially about Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Ram. In a recent interview, which is currently circulating on the internet, Shiv Sagar said he was impressed with the trailer compared to the teaser. He praised the film’s visuals and felt the trailer gave audiences a much better look at the characters. "I saw the trailer, and of course, the trailer was much better than the promo because the teaser that they had put out before had very little information. In the trailer, we could see more of the characters and more of the VFX, and also they revealed Ravan, which is played by Yash," he said. While Shiv appreciated the film’s visual effects, he was most impressed with Yash and Sai Pallavi’s casting as Ravana and Sita. According to him, actors from South India have a deeper connection with Indian mythology.