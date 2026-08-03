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After Animal, Can Ranbir Kapoor Be Accepted As Lord Ram? Ramanand Sagar's Grandson Reacts To Ramayana Casting

Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar questioned Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana, saying the actor carries "baggage" after Animal despite praising the trailer.

Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In Ramayana (Photo: Team Ramayana)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been grabbing headlines ever since the trailer was released. Now, Ramanand Sagar’s grandson, Shiv Sagar, has shared his honest opinion on the film, especially about Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Ram.

In a recent interview, which is currently circulating on the internet, Shiv Sagar said he was impressed with the trailer compared to the teaser. He praised the film’s visuals and felt the trailer gave audiences a much better look at the characters.

"I saw the trailer, and of course, the trailer was much better than the promo because the teaser that they had put out before had very little information. In the trailer, we could see more of the characters and more of the VFX, and also they revealed Ravan, which is played by Yash," he said.

While Shiv appreciated the film’s visual effects, he was most impressed with Yash and Sai Pallavi’s casting as Ravana and Sita. According to him, actors from South India have a deeper connection with Indian mythology.

Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In Ramayana (Photo: Team Ramayana)

He said, "Overall, I really like the casting of Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita because they are from the South, and these actors from the South really understand our mythology, and these are stories told to them from a very young age by their grandparents. So they really know the mannerisms, and they know these characters very well, and I think that is why Yash and Sai Pallavi were really able to incorporate these characters into their acting, but I did not care much for the other actors."

However, Shiv Sagar was not fully convinced about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram. He said that such roles are usually given to fresh faces so that audiences can connect with the character without thinking about the actor’s previous roles.

Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In Ramayana (Photo: Team Ramayana)

"Because typically, what we do is, we cast a fresh face for a character like Ram because Ranbir has a lot of baggage with him, especially after Animal. I really don’t know if he will be accepted as Ram, but the VFX was very good. Nitish Tiwari ji has conceptualised the thing very beautifully," he said.

Despite his criticism of Ranbir’s casting, Shiv praised Nitesh Tiwari’s vision for the film. He also liked the way Ravana’s Pushpak Vimana and Surpanakha’s lion chariot were shown in the trailer. Shiv added that he hopes the film becomes a huge success, as it could inspire younger generations to learn more about Indian mythology.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The first part of the mythological epic is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to hit theatres in 2027.

READ MORE

  1. Who Is Shrutakirti In Ramayana? Assamese Actor Surabhi Das Reveals Playing Sita's Sister In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
  2. Ramayana Trailer: 10 Stunning Pictures You Can't Miss From Epic Visual Delight
  3. Ramayana In Trouble? Shri Ramlila Mahasangh Warns Makers, Demands Special Screening Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Before Release

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RAMANAND SAGAR GRANDSON
RANBIR KAPOOR CASTING AS LORD RAM
RAMANAND SAGAR GRANDSON ON RANBIR
RANBIR KAPOOR RAMAYANA
RAMANAND SAGAR GRANDSON ON RAMAYANA

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