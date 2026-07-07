ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Can't Count My Affairs': Ram Kapoor Says He Was A Playboy, Reveals Ektaa Kapoor Warned Gautami Before Their Wedding

Hyderabad: Television actor Ram Kapoor has made a surprising confession about his love life before marrying actor Gautami Kapoor. During a recent appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram admitted that he was a "playboy" and said he had so many relationships before marriage that he could not even count them. He also revealed that producer Ektaa Kapoor had once warned Gautami about his past before the couple got married.

During a conversation with content creator Shreya Kalra on the show, Ram was asked how many affairs he had had in his life. Responding with a smile, he first said, "After marriage, not a single one."

When Shreya clarified that she was asking about the time before his marriage, Ram openly admitted, "I was a playboy. I can't count my affairs."

The actor then recalled how Ektaa Kapoor reacted when she learned that he and Gautami were planning to get married.

Ram shared, "Jab pata chala sabko ki Gautami aur Ram shaadi kar rahe hain, Ektaa, jo meri dost hai, she called Gautami and said, 'Tu kar rahi hai? Usne bahut saare affairs kiye hain.' (When everyone came to know that Gautami and I were getting married, Ektaa, who is my friend, called Gautami and said, 'Are you really doing this? He has had many affairs.')"