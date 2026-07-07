'Can't Count My Affairs': Ram Kapoor Says He Was A Playboy, Reveals Ektaa Kapoor Warned Gautami Before Their Wedding
Ram Kapoor admitted he was a "playboy" with countless affairs before marrying Gautami Kapoor and revealed Ektaa Kapoor had warned her about his past.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 7, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Television actor Ram Kapoor has made a surprising confession about his love life before marrying actor Gautami Kapoor. During a recent appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram admitted that he was a "playboy" and said he had so many relationships before marriage that he could not even count them. He also revealed that producer Ektaa Kapoor had once warned Gautami about his past before the couple got married.
During a conversation with content creator Shreya Kalra on the show, Ram was asked how many affairs he had had in his life. Responding with a smile, he first said, "After marriage, not a single one."
When Shreya clarified that she was asking about the time before his marriage, Ram openly admitted, "I was a playboy. I can't count my affairs."
The actor then recalled how Ektaa Kapoor reacted when she learned that he and Gautami were planning to get married.
Ram shared, "Jab pata chala sabko ki Gautami aur Ram shaadi kar rahe hain, Ektaa, jo meri dost hai, she called Gautami and said, 'Tu kar rahi hai? Usne bahut saare affairs kiye hain.' (When everyone came to know that Gautami and I were getting married, Ektaa, who is my friend, called Gautami and said, 'Are you really doing this? He has had many affairs.')"
He added that Ektaa's concern was completely justified because of the kind of person he was at that time. "Ektaa was worried for her. Aur main maanta hoon jo Ektaa ne kiya sahi kiya kyunki main waisa tha. (Ektaa was worried for her. And I believe what she did was right because I was that kind of person.)"
Ram and Gautami first met in 2000 on the sets of the television show Ghar Ek Mandir. What started as a friendship slowly turned into love. At the time, Gautami was going through a difficult phase after her divorce, and Ram supported her. The two dated for around two years and also lived together before getting married on February 14, 2003.
More than two decades later, Ram and Gautami remain one of television's most loved couples. They are parents to two children, daughter Sia and son Aks. The couple also regularly shares funny videos and light-hearted moments on social media.
Ram made these revelations on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The reality show, which premiered on June 27, features television stars and social media personalities living together inside the house, with new episodes streaming from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.