ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Says Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Will Make Earlier Adaptations Look 'Tiny' In Comparison

Ram Gopal Varma Says Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Will Make Earlier Adaptations Look 'Tiny' In Comparison ( Photo: ANI, Ramayana )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, placing producer Namit Malhotra’s film far above all previous versions of the epic. He believes that the film will leave such a strong mark that the names of other writers and filmmakers who have worked on the story over the years may eventually become less important in comparison. Varma also predicted that Malhotra’s name would remain linked to the epic for generations.

Taking to X, Varma praised Malhotra for his work on the film and said that his version of the epic stands far above all the others he has read, heard or watched. He also made a bold prediction about how the film would be remembered in history.

"Among all the Ramayanas I have read, heard and seen, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana rises miles above the others who now feel like just a few inches tall in comparison," he wrote. Varma further said that the earlier writers and filmmakers who had worked on the historic epic over the years could eventually become just "tiny footnotes in history books". He added that only Malhotra’s name would shine brightly in the years to come.