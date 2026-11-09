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Ram Gopal Varma Says Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Will Make Earlier Adaptations Look 'Tiny' In Comparison

Ram Gopal Varma believes Namit Malhotra's Ramayana will overshadow every previous adaptation of the epic and leave a legacy that lasts forever.

Ram Gopal Varma Says Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Will Make Earlier Adaptations Look 'Tiny' In Comparison
Ram Gopal Varma Says Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Will Make Earlier Adaptations Look 'Tiny' In Comparison (Photo: ANI, Ramayana)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, placing producer Namit Malhotra’s film far above all previous versions of the epic. He believes that the film will leave such a strong mark that the names of other writers and filmmakers who have worked on the story over the years may eventually become less important in comparison. Varma also predicted that Malhotra’s name would remain linked to the epic for generations.

Taking to X, Varma praised Malhotra for his work on the film and said that his version of the epic stands far above all the others he has read, heard or watched. He also made a bold prediction about how the film would be remembered in history.

"Among all the Ramayanas I have read, heard and seen, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana rises miles above the others who now feel like just a few inches tall in comparison," he wrote.

Varma further said that the earlier writers and filmmakers who had worked on the historic epic over the years could eventually become just "tiny footnotes in history books". He added that only Malhotra’s name would shine brightly in the years to come.

The filmmaker went on to say that Malhotra’s contribution would be remembered as long as the Ramayana itself continued to live in people’s hearts. He ended his post by telling the producer, "You didn’t just make a film... you left us a LEGACY."

This was not the first time Varma had expressed his admiration for the film. In an earlier post, he described Ramayana as more than just a devotional film and praised the way it presents the story and its characters. He also appreciated the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Anupam Kher.

Talking about Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama, Varma highlighted the scene after Sita’s abduction, where Rama stands in the empty ashram. He also praised Yash’s portrayal of Ravana and Anupam Kher’s performance as Jatayu. The filmmaker said the film offers an experience that stays with viewers even after they leave the theatre.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The second part is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.

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RAM GOPAL VARMA REVIEWS RAMAYANA
RAM GOPAL VARMA ON RAMAYANA
RAM GOPAL VARMA
RAMAYANA MOVIE REVIEW RANBIR KAPOOR
RAMAYANA 2026

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