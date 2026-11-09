Ram Gopal Varma Says Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Will Make Earlier Adaptations Look 'Tiny' In Comparison
Ram Gopal Varma believes Namit Malhotra's Ramayana will overshadow every previous adaptation of the epic and leave a legacy that lasts forever.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 9, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, placing producer Namit Malhotra’s film far above all previous versions of the epic. He believes that the film will leave such a strong mark that the names of other writers and filmmakers who have worked on the story over the years may eventually become less important in comparison. Varma also predicted that Malhotra’s name would remain linked to the epic for generations.
Taking to X, Varma praised Malhotra for his work on the film and said that his version of the epic stands far above all the others he has read, heard or watched. He also made a bold prediction about how the film would be remembered in history.
Among all the Ramanayas I have read , heard and seen, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana rises miles above the others who now feel like just a few inches tall in comparison ..In the days to come , all the other authors and makers whoever wrote or whatever they did throughout the ages with that historic epic , will be now relegated to become tiny foot notes in history books and only the name of @malhotra_namit will shine high up in the sky His name will live as long as Ramayana will live which will be obviously forever .. Hey @malhotra_namit you din’t just make a film .. you left us a LEGACY 🙌🏻🙏🔥💪💐— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 9, 2026
"Among all the Ramayanas I have read, heard and seen, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana rises miles above the others who now feel like just a few inches tall in comparison," he wrote.
Varma further said that the earlier writers and filmmakers who had worked on the historic epic over the years could eventually become just "tiny footnotes in history books". He added that only Malhotra’s name would shine brightly in the years to come.
The filmmaker went on to say that Malhotra’s contribution would be remembered as long as the Ramayana itself continued to live in people’s hearts. He ended his post by telling the producer, "You didn’t just make a film... you left us a LEGACY."
This was not the first time Varma had expressed his admiration for the film. In an earlier post, he described Ramayana as more than just a devotional film and praised the way it presents the story and its characters. He also appreciated the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Anupam Kher.
Talking about Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama, Varma highlighted the scene after Sita’s abduction, where Rama stands in the empty ashram. He also praised Yash’s portrayal of Ravana and Anupam Kher’s performance as Jatayu. The filmmaker said the film offers an experience that stays with viewers even after they leave the theatre.
The #Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force.The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it. The rise is not of a kingdom. It is of a mind that challenges weakness. Every frame carries the weight of someone who has burned the old rules and is now moving only by the logic of power . The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences What separates this from every other cinematic telling is that In a time when most films are still wary to move , this one simply moves. It does not explain itself. That is why it hits harder than anything that has come before it. You do not leave the film having watched a story. You leave it after living an experience Ranbir In the sequence after Sita’s abduction, when he stands in the empty ashram and simply looks at the place where she was, the camera holds long enough to show that grief has already been converted into a arithmetic Yash does not play opposition. He plays the mind that has already accepted what it decided to destroy. In the long confrontation before the final night, when he speaks to Ram across the open ground with no army between them, he does not raise his voice. He simply states the price. The face never flinches. The body never shifts. @AnupamPkher in Jatayu’s interception of the pushpak is not an act of mere loyalty. Wings half broken, bloodied, he keeps on coming because the mind has not yet accepted what the body is telling it. When he falls, the camera stays on the face. There is no cry. There is only the last argument continuing behind the eyes after his wings have stopped. That is not sacrifice. That is a man who understood the only rule left is to continue until you cannot. All in all I want to say this to each and everyone of all the greats who collaborated to make this great film is to treat any and all negative critics of this film as barking street dogs against the elephantine effort you all put in to create this magnifique piece of WONDER🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 9, 2026
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The second part is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.
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