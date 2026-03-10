Ram Gopal Varma Says Dhurandhar 2 Could Shake South Film Industry
Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 could disrupt South cinema. The Ranveer Singh starrer is already seeing strong advance bookings.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 10, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared his thoughts on the upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2. The director believes the film has the potential to change the way action films are made and even affect the success of South Indian cinema if it achieves massive box office numbers.
In a recent conversation with a newswire, the director spoke about the excitement around the sequel and how audiences are already deeply invested in the story and characters from the first film. According to Varma, the connection that viewers have built with the characters will play a big role in the sequel's success. He explained that both parts of the story were shot together, which means the second film will feel like a direct continuation of the first one rather than a typical franchise sequel.
Varma compared the structure of the film to Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He said that just like those films felt like one large story split into two parts, Dhurandhar 2 will continue the same journey without forcing new expectations on the audience. The filmmaker also made a bold prediction about the film's possible impact on the industry. According to him, if Dhurandhar 2 manages to earn somewhere between Rs 1500 crore and Rs 2000 crore at the box office, it could shake the dominance of many big-budget South Indian films.
Varma said that the style of action shown in Dhurandhar is very different from the traditional action sequences seen in many films. He believes that audiences today prefer realistic action rather than exaggerated scenes where characters fly through the air or perform impossible stunts. "If Dhurandhar 2 creates numbers like Rs 1500-2000 crore, then all the South films will go for a toss," Varma said, adding that many South films still follow an older style of storytelling and action.
Meanwhile, the excitement around the film is already visible in its advance booking numbers. The movie, which stars Ranveer Singh, is scheduled to release on March 19. Reports suggest that ticket prices for the film vary greatly across the country. The highest priced ticket is reportedly around Rs 2900 at INOX Megaplex in Mumbai for a luxury recliner seat. On the other hand, the film is also accessible to many viewers, with tickets available for as low as Rs 59 in Chennai's AGS Cinemas.
This wide pricing strategy seems to be working well. So far, more than 2.5 lakh tickets have already been sold globally for premiere shows. In India alone, the advance booking collection has crossed Rs 13.75 crore and is expected to rise further as the release date comes closer. At the same time, Varma is also preparing for his next film, Sarkar 4. The director confirmed that the film will begin shooting in May 2026 and will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
With strong advance bookings and industry experts predicting a huge opening, all eyes are now on Dhurandhar 2. If the film lives up to the hype, it may not only become a major box office success but also spark new conversations about the future of action cinema in India.
