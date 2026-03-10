ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Says Dhurandhar 2 Could Shake South Film Industry

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared his thoughts on the upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2. The director believes the film has the potential to change the way action films are made and even affect the success of South Indian cinema if it achieves massive box office numbers.

In a recent conversation with a newswire, the director spoke about the excitement around the sequel and how audiences are already deeply invested in the story and characters from the first film. According to Varma, the connection that viewers have built with the characters will play a big role in the sequel's success. He explained that both parts of the story were shot together, which means the second film will feel like a direct continuation of the first one rather than a typical franchise sequel.

Varma compared the structure of the film to Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He said that just like those films felt like one large story split into two parts, Dhurandhar 2 will continue the same journey without forcing new expectations on the audience. The filmmaker also made a bold prediction about the film's possible impact on the industry. According to him, if Dhurandhar 2 manages to earn somewhere between Rs 1500 crore and Rs 2000 crore at the box office, it could shake the dominance of many big-budget South Indian films.