ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Aditya Dhar, Yami Must Move With Caution': Ram Gopal Varma Says Industry Is Waiting For Them To Fall After Dhurandhar Success

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again praised director Aditya Dhar for his work on the spy thriller Dhurandhar. However, the filmmaker also warned that Dhar and his wife, actor Yami Gautam, need to move forward carefully as many people in the film industry are waiting for them to fail.

In a recent interaction with a media company, Ram Gopal Varma spoke about Dhar's growing influence in the film industry and said his filmmaking style has changed the way stories are told on screen.

Praising the director's work, Varma said, "You have to understand what Aditya Dhar has done to the movie business. He has changed the entire grammar of storytelling on screen. Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi."

He further said that Dhar's success has forced many filmmakers to rethink their approach to big-budget action films. "In Telugu, many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive reshooting, which means huge budgetary liabilities. So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, and that costs a helluva lot of money," he said.