'Aditya Dhar, Yami Must Move With Caution': Ram Gopal Varma Says Industry Is Waiting For Them To Fall After Dhurandhar Success
Ram Gopal Varma praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar but warned he and Yami Gautam must move cautiously as the industry is waiting for them to fall.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 14, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again praised director Aditya Dhar for his work on the spy thriller Dhurandhar. However, the filmmaker also warned that Dhar and his wife, actor Yami Gautam, need to move forward carefully as many people in the film industry are waiting for them to fail.
In a recent interaction with a media company, Ram Gopal Varma spoke about Dhar's growing influence in the film industry and said his filmmaking style has changed the way stories are told on screen.
Praising the director's work, Varma said, "You have to understand what Aditya Dhar has done to the movie business. He has changed the entire grammar of storytelling on screen. Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi."
He further said that Dhar's success has forced many filmmakers to rethink their approach to big-budget action films. "In Telugu, many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive reshooting, which means huge budgetary liabilities. So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, and that costs a helluva lot of money," he said.
Varma also spoke about Yami Gautam, who received praise for her performance in her latest courtroom drama Haq. The film, directed by Suparn Verma, also stars Emraan Hashmi and Sheeba Chaddha.
Haq is inspired by the landmark Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, the judgment of the Supreme Court of India, which dealt with matrimonial rights within Muslim households. The story follows Bano, a woman who turns to the law after her husband remarries and refuses to provide financial support for their children.
Talking about the couple, Varma said the industry is closely watching them. "Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam will have to move forward with extra caution. The film industry is waiting for them to fumble and fall."
Meanwhile, Dhar is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2). The film stars Ranveer Singh, who returns as Indian spy Hamza, also known as Jaskirat. The sequel also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.
The film is scheduled to release on March 19 with paid previews on March 18. It will face competition at the box office from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is also releasing on the same day.
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