ETV Bharat / entertainment

RGV Reveals Mohit Suri's Next Is Bigger Than Dhurandhar, Film Set Around Dawood Ibrahim-Chhota Rajan Split

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri are joining hands for a gangster drama that Varma believes could be bigger in scale than some of the biggest Hindi films in the genre. The filmmaker has revealed that Suri’s upcoming project will be set against the backdrop of the split between underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.

Varma will be involved with the film as a writer and co-producer, while Suri will direct it. The project will bring together Varma’s experience with crime stories and Suri’s style of romance, emotional drama and music.

Varma shared the first glimpse of their collaboration on social media on September 13. Posting a selfie with Suri, he hinted at a film where romance and the gangster world would come together.

“Me and #Saiyaara’s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY... Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON,” he wrote.

The filmmaker has since shared more about the story. According to him, the film will take viewers back to the period when Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan went their separate ways. The story will also deal with the role of Indian intelligence agencies and events connected to the aftermath of the 1993 serial blasts.

Varma said the subject gave Suri an opportunity to bring a different flavour to a gangster story. He praised the director for combining emotional characters with music and action.