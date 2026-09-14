RGV Reveals Mohit Suri's Next Is Bigger Than Dhurandhar, Film Set Around Dawood Ibrahim-Chhota Rajan Split
Ram Gopal Varma says Mohit Suri's next film will be bigger than Dhurandhar, with its gangster story set around the Dawood-Chhota Rajan split.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 14, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri are joining hands for a gangster drama that Varma believes could be bigger in scale than some of the biggest Hindi films in the genre. The filmmaker has revealed that Suri’s upcoming project will be set against the backdrop of the split between underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.
Varma will be involved with the film as a writer and co-producer, while Suri will direct it. The project will bring together Varma’s experience with crime stories and Suri’s style of romance, emotional drama and music.
Varma shared the first glimpse of their collaboration on social media on September 13. Posting a selfie with Suri, he hinted at a film where romance and the gangster world would come together.
“Me and #Saiyaara’s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY... Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON,” he wrote.
Me and #Saiyaara ‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/igz96f45tR— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 13, 2026
The filmmaker has since shared more about the story. According to him, the film will take viewers back to the period when Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan went their separate ways. The story will also deal with the role of Indian intelligence agencies and events connected to the aftermath of the 1993 serial blasts.
Varma said the subject gave Suri an opportunity to bring a different flavour to a gangster story. He praised the director for combining emotional characters with music and action.
“For a story with this kind of a backdrop Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of 'from the heart characters, superlative emotional music and never before thought of ultra realistic action,” Varma said.
Varma has raised expectations further by comparing the scale of Suri’s film with recent big-budget action dramas. He described the project as “much larger in scale than DHURANDHAR, and much more rooted than SATYA in its heart.”
With regard to the film I am co producing, with @Mohit11481 directing .. yes , I wrote the script but he upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension ..— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 14, 2026
The story is set in the times of the Dawood ibrahim , Chota Rajan split , due to a man called Sautya and how the…
The statement is notable considering Varma’s own connection with the gangster genre. Satya and Company remain among his best-known films based on Mumbai’s underworld.
Varma also used two well-known Hollywood films to describe the unusual combination of his crime-story background and Suri’s emotional filmmaking. He wondered what Jaws would have been like if Francis Ford Coppola had directed it, and what The Godfather would have looked like if Steven Spielberg had made it.
The collaboration between Mohit Suri and RGV also has a personal connection. Varma’s films were among the works that influenced him when he was growing up and developing an interest in filmmaking. He will now direct a story being written and co-produced by the filmmaker whose work once inspired him.
The announcement comes after Suri’s recent success with Saiyaara. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic drama became a major theatrical hit. Suri is also expected to reunite with the two actors for another romantic film backed by Yash Raj Films, which is scheduled to arrive in 2027.
For Varma, meanwhile, the Suri collaboration is one of several projects in the works. His upcoming slate includes Police Company, Police Station Mein Bhoot and Syndicate.
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