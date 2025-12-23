'Dirty Guy Like You': Ram Gopal Varma, Manoj Manchu, Others Slam Sivaji For Derogatory Comments On Women's Clothing
Sivaji faces backlash after comments on women's clothing, with RGV, Navdeep and Manoj Manchu condemning his remarks as derogatory moral policing.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 23, 2025 at 9:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Sivaji has been facing criticism from members of the Telugu film industry he made remarks about women's clothing. The actor passed his comments at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Dhandoraa.
At the event, Sivaji urged female actors to avoid wearing revealing outfits, claiming that modest dressing was preferable. "I request you not to wear revealing clothes. I don't want to offend any heroines, but your beauty lies in sarees and fully dressed attires, not revealing clothes," he said. He went on to cite legendary actors Savitri and Soundarya, along with contemporary star Rashmika Mandanna, as examples of women whose attire, according to him, had a positive impact.
The remarks quickly drew condemnation, particularly in light of recent incidents involving actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who were reportedly mobbed earlier this week. Several film personalities criticised Sivaji for what they described as dangerous moral policing that shifts responsibility onto women while ignoring harassment and systemic issues.
I don’t know that fellows full name and hence I am commenting here… Hey Shivaji whatever you are , if the women in your home are willing to bear a uncouth dirty guy like you , you are welcome to moral police them ..With regard to the other women in society or film industry or… https://t.co/OKoXdMXMxk— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 23, 2025
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was among the most vocal critics. Taking to X, RGV wrote, "Hey Shivaji, whatever you are - If the women in your home are willing to bear an uncouth, dirty guy like you, you are welcome to moral police them. With regard to the other women in society or the film industry or wherever, you can put your opinions where they belong."
Actor Navdeep, who is Sivaji's co-star in Dhandoraa and was present at the event, also distanced himself from the comments. Writing on X, he stated, "The statements that were uttered on stage yesterday were disrespectful! I disagree with the choice of words and the opinion presented!"
Earlier on Monday, actor Manchu Manoj had issued a public apology on behalf of senior actors in the industry. Calling the remarks "deeply disappointing," he said, "This kind of statement is deeply disappointing. Policing women's clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable. I unequivocally apologise for these remarks that have demeaned women and reduced them to objects."
You are a true MAN. THANK YOU @HeroManoj1 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/hH1TgSdHYv— Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) December 23, 2025
Manoj further said, "We cannot, and will not, normalise or ignore this behaviour. Women deserve respect, dignity, and equality at all times. Silence is not an option, and accountability is essential. Equality, dignity, and personal liberty are non-negotiable; women's clothing is not up for public judgment."
The controversy also prompted a response from Voices of Women, a support group for women in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI). In a statement, the group said, "It is deeply hypocritical when an industry that thrives on glamourisation and objectification turns to moral policing of women." Referring to the recent mobbing incidents, the group added, "Shaming women while ignoring harassment only normalises control and violence. We question this selective morality."
His comments, delivered from the stage, sparked widespread backlash for promoting moral policing and using language that many found derogatory and disrespectful towards women.