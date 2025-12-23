ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Dirty Guy Like You': Ram Gopal Varma, Manoj Manchu, Others Slam Sivaji For Derogatory Comments On Women's Clothing

Hyderabad: Actor Sivaji has been facing criticism from members of the Telugu film industry he made remarks about women's clothing. The actor passed his comments at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Dhandoraa.

At the event, Sivaji urged female actors to avoid wearing revealing outfits, claiming that modest dressing was preferable. "I request you not to wear revealing clothes. I don't want to offend any heroines, but your beauty lies in sarees and fully dressed attires, not revealing clothes," he said. He went on to cite legendary actors Savitri and Soundarya, along with contemporary star Rashmika Mandanna, as examples of women whose attire, according to him, had a positive impact.

The remarks quickly drew condemnation, particularly in light of recent incidents involving actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who were reportedly mobbed earlier this week. Several film personalities criticised Sivaji for what they described as dangerous moral policing that shifts responsibility onto women while ignoring harassment and systemic issues.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was among the most vocal critics. Taking to X, RGV wrote, "Hey Shivaji, whatever you are - If the women in your home are willing to bear an uncouth, dirty guy like you, you are welcome to moral police them. With regard to the other women in society or the film industry or wherever, you can put your opinions where they belong."