ETV Bharat / entertainment

RGV Reviews Dhurandhar 2, Hails Aditya Dhar For Setting 'New Cinematic Order,' Urges Spielberg and Nolan To Watch It

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to hit big screens on March 19. Ahead of its release, the film has received a thunderous review from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Heaping praise on the film and its director Aditya Dhar, RGV has described the film as a landmark moment in cinema.

Varma, who watched the film on the eve of its release, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction. Known for his unfiltered opinions, the Satya director didn’t hold back and called the sequel a “Sholay x 100 level magnificence.” He also predicted that the film is bound to have an unprecedented impact on audiences and the film industry.

According to Varma, the Aditya Dhar directorial goes beyond box office expectations and delivers a powerful “psychological audio-visual impact” that could redefine storytelling in Indian cinema. He went on to claim that the film marks the “birth of a new cinematic order” and the “extinction” of conventional filmmaking styles.

"After last night's watch of Dhurandhar2 in terms of its sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar breaking, and above all the psychological audiovisual impact, it will be a Sholay x 100 level of magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far, starting from Mughal-e-Azam onwards, look like TV serials."

"This is the birth of a new cinematic order and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed in the previous world of cinema," he wrote.