RGV Reviews Dhurandhar 2, Hails Aditya Dhar For Setting 'New Cinematic Order,' Urges Spielberg and Nolan To Watch It
In his Dhurandhar 2 review, Ram Gopal Varma hails the film as "the birth of a new cinematic order and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed" in the world of cinema.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 18, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to hit big screens on March 19. Ahead of its release, the film has received a thunderous review from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Heaping praise on the film and its director Aditya Dhar, RGV has described the film as a landmark moment in cinema.
Varma, who watched the film on the eve of its release, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction. Known for his unfiltered opinions, the Satya director didn’t hold back and called the sequel a “Sholay x 100 level magnificence.” He also predicted that the film is bound to have an unprecedented impact on audiences and the film industry.
After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026
According to Varma, the Aditya Dhar directorial goes beyond box office expectations and delivers a powerful “psychological audio-visual impact” that could redefine storytelling in Indian cinema. He went on to claim that the film marks the “birth of a new cinematic order” and the “extinction” of conventional filmmaking styles.
"After last night's watch of Dhurandhar2 in terms of its sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar breaking, and above all the psychological audiovisual impact, it will be a Sholay x 100 level of magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far, starting from Mughal-e-Azam onwards, look like TV serials."
"This is the birth of a new cinematic order and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed in the previous world of cinema," he wrote.
This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2 https://t.co/UXOO504Xtl— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2026
In one of his most striking remarks, Varma suggested that even global icons like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan should “drop everything” and watch the film on its opening day.
This isn’t the first time Varma has praised Dhar. Ever since the first installment was released in December 2025, he has credited the director with transforming the grammar of Indian cinema. He also claimed that Dhar’s success has unsettled sections of the industry. RGV earlier also claimed that Aditya’s recent success has made many in the industry envious. He also suggested that many within the industry are waiting for him and his wife, actor Yami Gautam to fail and fumble.
The original Dhurandhar was a massive box office success. The Ranveer Singh starrer reportedly grossed over Rs 1,300 crore globally, with Rs 1,000 crore from India alone. While it earned widespread acclaim for its storytelling, performances, and music, it also drew criticism for its intense violence and perceived political undertones.
RGV is not alone in praising Aditya Dhar. Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had also defended Dhar against claims of propaganda filmmaking. Kashyap in an interview had stated that audiences may agree or disagree with the film’s politics but should acknowledge the director’s honesty and perspective.
The sequel sees the return of key cast members including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film will also feature Yami in a cameo. The speculations around who 'will play Bade Saab?' is at its peak ahead of the release. Several names did the rounds of webloids while makers refrained from clearing the air around said character.
The film’s music has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Shivkumar V Panicker has edited the 3 hours and 55 minutes long film, while Vikash Nowlakha is credited for cinematography.
Presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for a massive release with over 23,000 shows worldwide. All eyes are now on whether the film can live up to the unprecedented hype at the box office.
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