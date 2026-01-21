ETV Bharat / entertainment

'AR Rahman Is The Last To Take Credit': Ram Gopal Varma Defends Composer After Old Jai Ho Video Sparks Debate

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's remark in a recent interview about not getting work in Bollywood because of a "communal thing" has landed him in controversy. Following his comment, there has been much debate around it. The situation escalated further after an old video interview of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma resurfaced and began circulating widely on social media.

In the viral video clip, Ram Gopal Varma was seemingly suggesting that the world-famous track Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire was composed by Sukhwinder Singh and not AR Rahman. After the interview resurfaced, many users online said Rahman took credit for work that, allegedly, was not his.

On Wednesday, Ram Gopal Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that his statement was being taken out of context. Addressing the controversy, the filmmaker wrote, "To all concerned .. I am being misquoted and misread out of context in the matter of the Jai Ho song. In my view, @arrahman is the greatest composer and the nicest human being I ever met, and he's the last person to take away anybody's credit. I hope this puts an end to the negativism surrounding the issue."