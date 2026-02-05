ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan, Upasana Leave Hospital With Twins Under Tight Security After Mobbing Incident - Watch

A video shared by a paparazzo on Thursday shows heavy security arrangements outside the family-owned Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Barriers were placed around the exit point, and security personnel stood as a shield to prevent crowds from getting close. In the video, security personnel were seen coordinating the movement of the family as Ram Charan, Upasana, and their newborn babies, a boy and a girl, were accompanied to their car. The car had tinted windows to ensure that there were no visuals of the babies for the public to see.

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela quietly left the hospital with their newborn twins under tight security this week. It's a sharp contrast to the celebratory scenes that followed the birth of their first child in 2023. The extra precautions come after a recent mobbing incident involving the actor and fans outside the hospital.

The quiet exit stands in strong contrast to 2023, when Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara were discharged from the same hospital. At the time, the couple greeted fans and media waiting outside. They smiled, waved, and took photos.

However, this time around, the atmosphere was not the same because of safety reasons. After news of the twins' birth broke on January 31, large crowds of fans gathered outside the hospital the next day. Videos circulating online showed fans pushing and shouting to catch a glimpse of the star family. Ram Charan and little Kaara were reportedly mobbed when they visited Upasana and the babies. Many people also criticised fans for bursting crackers and creating loud noise outside a hospital, saying it could disturb patients and medical staff. Despite the chaos, some fans later shared videos online showing gift hampers they received during their visit.

Sources say the family and hospital authorities decided to enforce strict security during the discharge to avoid a repeat of the earlier incident and to ensure the safety of the mother and newborns.

Speaking of Ram Charan's professional endeavours, he was last seen in Shankar's film Game Changer, which underperformed at the box office and earned less than Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film had high expectations as it was his first major release after the global success of SS Rajamouli's RRR in 2022. He will next appear in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama Peddi, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30.