ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan - Upasana Blessed With Twins; Chiranjeevi Calls It 'Moment Of Pure Joy'

The announcement was made by Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, through a social media post. He shared the update along with a message thanking everyone for their prayers and good wishes. Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans, friends, and members of the film industry.

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, welcomed twins on Saturday. The two have been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. With this, the couple are now parents to three children. The news has brought happiness to their family and fans across the country.

Sharing the joyful news, Chiranjeevi wrote, "With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes."

Ram Charan and Upasana had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in June 2023. The couple has chosen to keep her away from the public eye and has not revealed her face. With the arrival of the twins, their family has grown bigger, adding to the joy at the Konidela household.

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in June 2012 after knowing each other for several years. Upasana, who is the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Charity, announced her second pregnancy during Diwali 2025. She later shared a video from her Seemantham ceremony, calling it a time of double celebrations and blessings.

On the professional front, Ram Charan will next be seen in the film Peddi. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor along with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in important roles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is scheduled for a global release on March 27, 2026.