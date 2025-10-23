ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan - Upasana Announce Second Pregnancy With Baby Shower Video Amid Diwali Festivities

Sharing the video, Upasana wrote, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings." Her post instantly warmed fans' hearts and spread joy across social media.

Upasana took to Instagram to post a glimpse of her Seemantham (traditional baby shower) ceremony, which was held during Diwali celebrations. Dressed in a graceful blue outfit, she looked radiant as her family showered her with love and blessings.

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are set to become parents again. The couple, who welcomed their first daughter last year, shared the happy news through a beautiful Diwali video.

The ceremony took place at the Konidela residence and was attended by close family members. Superstar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were seen posing happily with Ram Charan and Upasana. Their daughter, little Klin Kaara, also made a sweet appearance by her mother's side.

The celebrations were star-studded, with several close friends and family, including Nagarjuna and his family, joining the occasion. The warm, family-filled event perfectly captured the spirit of love and tradition.

Just a few days earlier, Ram Charan and Upasana met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing Archery Premier League tournament. PM Modi praised their efforts to promote archery, writing on X, "Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your collective efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit countless youngsters."

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023. The couple has chosen to keep their daughter's face away from the public eye. Speaking earlier to a news portal, Upasana explained, "The world is changing so fast. Few incidents scare us as parents, but we also want our child to have freedom. For now, we're happy with how things are."

