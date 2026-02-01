Ram Charan Thanks 'Fans And Family' In First Post After Welcoming Twins; Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, Others Send Wishes
Ram Charan shared his first post after welcoming twins with Upasana Konidela, thanking fans. Here's how celebs reacted to the news.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are going through a happy and emotional phase as they recently welcomed twins: a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple shared their first message after the birth, thanking everyone who supported them during this time.
On Sunday, Ram Charan posted a photo on Instagram taken before the birth of the twins. In the picture, he is seen standing beside Upasana as she shows her baby bump. Along with the photo, the actor writes: "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I'm very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."
The news brought joy to fans, many of whom gathered outside Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. They were seen celebrating and waiting to see the family. Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, also visited the hospital to meet the newborns and bless the couple.
With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 31, 2026
Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. ✨
Welcoming these little ones into our family…
Chiranjeevi was the first to officially announce the birth of the twins. In a post on X, he shared that Ram Charan and Upasana had been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. He added that both the babies and Upasana were healthy and doing well. He thanked everyone for their prayers and good wishes, calling the moment a blessing for the family.
Congratulations to @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela on their twins. ❤️ Wishing the family love, health and happiness.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) February 1, 2026
Many celebrities congratulated the couple on social media. Actress Kajal Aggarwal sent her love and blessings to Ram Charan, Upasana, their daughter Klin Kaara, and the newborn twins. Actress Sonakshi Sinha also wished the couple. Actor Jr NTR congratulated his RRR co-star and wished the family good health and happiness. Ram Charan's cousin Sai Dharam Tej shared an emotional message, welcoming the twins into the family and expressing his happiness.
Later that day, an unfortunate incident took place outside the hospital. Ram Charan was seen arriving at Apollo Hospital with his two-year-old daughter Klin Kaara to visit Upasana and the newborn twins. As he stepped out of the vehicle, fans surrounded him, trying to get close. Several videos of the moment were shared online.
Despite having security with him, the crowd became difficult to manage. Ram Charan was seen holding his daughter closely and asking people to move aside so he could enter the hospital. Klin Kaara appeared uncomfortable and was seen hiding her face. The actor looked upset as he tried to protect his child from the crowd.
Many social media users called the behaviour unsafe and asked fans to respect personal space, especially at a hospital. People pointed out that excitement should not come at the cost of safety. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023.
