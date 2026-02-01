ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan Thanks 'Fans And Family' In First Post After Welcoming Twins; Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, Others Send Wishes

Ram Charan and Upasana Welcome Twins ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are going through a happy and emotional phase as they recently welcomed twins: a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple shared their first message after the birth, thanking everyone who supported them during this time. On Sunday, Ram Charan posted a photo on Instagram taken before the birth of the twins. In the picture, he is seen standing beside Upasana as she shows her baby bump. Along with the photo, the actor writes: "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I'm very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment." The news brought joy to fans, many of whom gathered outside Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. They were seen celebrating and waiting to see the family. Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, also visited the hospital to meet the newborns and bless the couple.