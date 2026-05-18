Ram Charan Reveals Peddi's Story, Thanks Salman And Aamir Khan For Inspiring Sports Films
Ram Charan revealed Peddi is about identity through sports and thanked Aamir Khan and Salman Khan for inspiring such films with Dangal and Sultan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 18, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: South superstar Ram Charan has finally opened up about the story of his upcoming sports drama Peddi at the film’s grand trailer launch event in Mumbai. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will show Ram Charan in a completely different avatar as a “crossover athlete” who plays not one but three different sports: cricket, wrestling and running.
During the event, Ram Charan spoke about the intense physical transformation he underwent for the role. However, before talking about his preparation, the actor made sure to thank Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan for inspiring films like Peddi through their sports dramas Dangal and Sultan.
“First of all, thanks to Salman sir and Aamir sir for paving the path for such films with Sultan and Dangal. It gave us so much confidence,” Ram Charan said at the launch event.
The actor further added, “Thank you, thanks to both of you for starting this journey, and we believed that this kind of film had worked in the past. And obviously, we followed the same route.”
Talking about the demanding process behind the film, Ram revealed that Peddi was not just physically exhausting but emotionally and spiritually challenging too. He shared that when director Buchi Babu Sana narrated the script to him, he was left speechless.
“I remember at my house, he was going through the script while sitting on a carpet, reading one by one. For 2 hour 40 minutes, I had nothing to say. I knew this was going to be physically very tiring, but it’s worth it for this man and the subject he has written,” the actor recalled.
Ram Charan also revealed the emotional core of the film and explained that Peddi is essentially about a man trying to find his identity through sport.
“This is about a man’s search for his identity. Everybody needs some kind of identity to live and get through the day. This is about Peddi, who’s finding his identity,” he explained.
The actor added that the character goes through an identity crisis before discovering his true purpose. “What leads him to become a crossover athlete and do what he does… it is organic; at the same time, it’s highly commercial,” Ram said.
Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4, 2026.