ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan Reveals Peddi's Story, Thanks Salman And Aamir Khan For Inspiring Sports Films

Hyderabad: South superstar Ram Charan has finally opened up about the story of his upcoming sports drama Peddi at the film’s grand trailer launch event in Mumbai. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will show Ram Charan in a completely different avatar as a “crossover athlete” who plays not one but three different sports: cricket, wrestling and running.

During the event, Ram Charan spoke about the intense physical transformation he underwent for the role. However, before talking about his preparation, the actor made sure to thank Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan for inspiring films like Peddi through their sports dramas Dangal and Sultan.

“First of all, thanks to Salman sir and Aamir sir for paving the path for such films with Sultan and Dangal. It gave us so much confidence,” Ram Charan said at the launch event.

The actor further added, “Thank you, thanks to both of you for starting this journey, and we believed that this kind of film had worked in the past. And obviously, we followed the same route.”