ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan's Peddi Postponed Again, Exact Release Date To Be Announced Soon

In their statement, the team thanked fans for their support and explained the reason behind the delay. The note read, "Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We're truly happy to see the love and excitement for Peddi. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film, and we're extremely happy with the output."

Putting an end to ongoing speculation, the team released a statement on social media on Wednesday, confirming that the film will now arrive in June. However, the makers have not announced an exact release date yet.

Hyderabad: The makers of Peddi, starring Ram Charan, have officially postponed the film's release once again, just days after the actor assured fans that there would be no delay. The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on April 30, 2026.

They further added, "With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience. So, we've decided to push the release of the film to June." The statement concluded with, "The exact date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued support and patience. It truly means a lot to us."

The announcement comes shortly after Ram Charan had dismissed rumours of a delay earlier this month. While promoting Niharika Konidela's project Rakasa, the actor had said, "It was the last day of talkie today, we wrapped up the film today. In case anyone's feeling otherwise, it's done. The talkie is done, and we have only one song left to shoot." He had also urged fans, saying, "Everyone, please promote that Peddi isn't postponed. I've been hearing this rumour lately, but don't worry, because the shooting is done."

Peddi has already faced multiple delays. The film was initially slated for release on March 27, but was later pushed to April 30. With the latest development, it will now be released in June.

Apart from Ram Charan, the film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman.