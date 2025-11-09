ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan Calls Working With AR Rahman 'Childhood Dream' At Ramoji Film City Concert; Janhvi Kapoor Stuns With Fluent Telugu

The concert called Wonderment was festive on its own as Rahman sang some of his greatest Telugu and Hindi hits, but when the RRR star stepped out on stage, it sent the audience over the top in a roaring cheer. Sharing the spotlight with Rahman, Ram Charan spoke from the heart, calling it a dream come true. "It has been my childhood dream to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, and I'm so happy it's happening for a film as special as Peddi," he said, drawing loud applause.

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City turned into a musical paradise on Saturday night as music maestro A.R. Rahman performed in front of a packed stadium. The best part of the night was the surprise when Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on stage to celebrate their upcoming film Peddi with the music composer and their fans.

The trio also introduced the film's first single, Chikiri, which was performed live for the audience. The lively song is already a hit online, and has added to the buzz surrounding the film's soundtrack. Janhvi also took the mic, surprising fans by speaking in fluent Telugu. She said, "Ee cinema lo bagham aye avakasam dorikinanduku naa adrushtam ga bhavistunanu... (I feel lucky to be part of this film)." Her sweet gesture won hearts, and the crowd cheered her warmly.

Rahman, visibly moved by the love from Hyderabad fans, said he was thrilled to be back in Telugu cinema. He also expressed his admiration for the language and the people, promising that Peddi's music would be something truly special. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is described as a rustic rural action drama centered around a sports theme. The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu in key roles. It marks Rahman's first time working with Ram Charan and his first foray into Telugu cinema in several years.

With the spectacular performances, emotional speeches, and Rahman's magic, this concert was more than just another musical night. Talking about Peddi, the Ram Charan and Janhvi starrer is set to hit theatres March 27, 2026.