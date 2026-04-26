ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh Teases Jackky Bhagnani As He Apologises For 'Situationship' Comment: 'Gen Z Banne Ki Zarurat Nahi'

Instead of issuing a serious clarification, Rakul chose a lighthearted approach. She shared a fun video on her Instagram Stories where she is seen mock-scolding Jackky while he stands beside her, holding his ears in a playful gesture of apology. In the clip, Rakul says, "How many times have I told him that we are Millennials, there is no need to act like Gen Z." Her tone is teasing, and the moment feels more like a couple joking at home than addressing a controversy.

Hyderabad: Actor Rakul Preet Singh has finally responded to the buzz around husband Jackky Bhagnani's "situationship" remark and she did it with humour. The Bollywood couple found themselves at the center of social media chatter after Jackky described their marriage as a "situationship" during an interview.

Jackky, smiling and slightly embarrassed, responds, "I am sorry. But I did not mean it like that." Rakul, however, continues the banter, saying, "I know, but the world needs to know." She then wraps it up with a cheerful note: "It's okay. Considering you guys are not stopping, we thought we would also have a laugh about it."

Jackky Bhagnani Holds His Ears as Rakul Preet Singh Reacts to 'Situationship' Buzz (Photo: Instagram)

The video also carried a caption that read, "Ho gaya aap log ka bhi ab… laugh about it and move on," making it clear that the couple is not taking the situation too seriously. Earlier, Rakul had also addressed the issue in a more reflective way. She pointed out how a single line from a long conversation can be blown out of proportion. "We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny… until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters," she wrote.

Rakul Preet Singh reacts to Jackky Bhagnani's 'situationship' remark (Photo: Instagram)

The original comment came during an interview where Jackky said, "Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship… we are exclusive to each other because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything." While the remark sparked debate online, the couple's response shows they are choosing laughter over controversy.