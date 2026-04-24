ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rakul Preet Left Stunned As Jackky Bhagnani Calls Their Marriage 'Situationship,' Leaves Internet Divided

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani recently made a surprising and honest statement about his marriage to actor Rakul Preet Singh, calling it a "situationship" but with a clear sense of commitment. The couple opened up about their bond during a candid conversation on a podcast, where they spoke about what makes their relationship work.

Jackky explained that their marriage is built on emotional independence. "We are not 20–21 anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs," he said, adding that both of them were already happy individuals before they got together. "Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill a void. And you are happy too. Together, we are happier."

Rakul shared a similar perspective, emphasising that neither of them relies on the other for personal happiness. "It is not like, 'You didn't take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy.' I can go on that holiday by myself. There are more important things in life to talk about," she said.