Rakul Preet Left Stunned As Jackky Bhagnani Calls Their Marriage 'Situationship,' Leaves Internet Divided
Jackky Bhagnani calls his marriage to Rakul Preet Singh a "situationship," leaving Rakul surprised and sparking amused, confused reactions across social media, especially Reddit.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 24, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani recently made a surprising and honest statement about his marriage to actor Rakul Preet Singh, calling it a "situationship" but with a clear sense of commitment. The couple opened up about their bond during a candid conversation on a podcast, where they spoke about what makes their relationship work.
Jackky explained that their marriage is built on emotional independence. "We are not 20–21 anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs," he said, adding that both of them were already happy individuals before they got together. "Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill a void. And you are happy too. Together, we are happier."
Rakul shared a similar perspective, emphasising that neither of them relies on the other for personal happiness. "It is not like, 'You didn't take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy.' I can go on that holiday by myself. There are more important things in life to talk about," she said.
What stood out most was Jackky's description of their marriage as a "situationship." His remark initially left Rakul visibly surprised, as she reacted with a brief look of shock before he quickly clarified. “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship of course, we are exclusive to each other. That's why we are married," he said, prompting Rakul to sigh in relief and respond, "Of course."
He further stressed that openness is key to their bond. "The most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything," he added. Giving an example, he said, "If an ex-girlfriend calls me when Rakul is around, I answer it on speaker. There is nothing to hide." According to him, this honesty keeps their relationship free from pressure and misunderstandings. "Because there are no secrets, I don’t feel suffocated," he added.
However, the "situationship" remark quickly caught the internet's attention, especially on Reddit, where users appeared both amused and confused by the terminology. Some joked that this was a concept only "bade log" (rich people) would understand, while others questioned whether the couple was using the term correctly at all.
The couple, who fell in love during the Covid-19 pandemic, dated for three years before tying the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa. Their wedding included both Punjabi and Sindhi traditions, reflecting their cultural backgrounds.