ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Dil Dhadakne Do To Jigra, 5 Bollywood Movies To Binge With Your Sibling This Rakhi

For a much more emotional watch, Sarbjit tells the heartbreaking story of a brother and sister separated by circumstances beyond their control. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film stars Randeep Hooda as Sarabjit Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his sister Dalbir Kaur. Sarabjit accidentally crosses the India-Pakistan border and is imprisoned in Pakistan after being accused of espionage and terrorism. His sister refuses to give up on him. Dalbir spends years fighting for her brother's release and seeking justice for him.

Ayesha is unhappy in her marriage and struggles against her conservative parents' expectations. Kabir, despite his own issues, supports his sister and encourages her to choose happiness on her own terms. The film is also a fun watch because of its mix of family drama, humour and sibling banter.

If real life sibling bond had a Bollywood version, Kabir and Ayesha Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do would be high on the list. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as siblings who may not always agree with each other but never stop having each other's back. Set against the backdrop of a family cruise celebrating their parents' 30th wedding anniversary, the film slowly reveals the problems within the wealthy Mehra family.

Raksha Bandhan is just a day away, and while tying the rakhi, exchanging gifts and enjoying a family meal are traditions we all look forward to, there is always room to do something a little different. This year, how about ending the celebrations with a movie marathon with your sibling? So, if you are planning a cosy movie night this Rakhi, here are five films that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. It is a relationship filled with teasing, arguments, secrets, shared jokes and, most importantly, unconditional support. Bollywood has explored this bond in several ways over the years. Some films show siblings standing by each other during difficult times, while others capture the messy and complicated side of growing up together.

The film shows the extraordinary lengths a sister can go to when her brother's life is at stake. It is not an easy watch, but its emotional core makes it a powerful story of sibling love and determination.

3. Jigra (2024)

What happens when the sister becomes the protector? Jigra turns the familiar sibling-protection trope on its head. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Alia Bhatt as Satya and Vedang Raina as her younger brother Ankur. When Ankur is imprisoned overseas for a crime he did not commit and faces a death sentence, Satya decides to do whatever it takes to get him out.

Satya's fierce determination forms the heart of the film. She is not waiting for someone else to rescue her brother. She takes matters into her own hands and puts herself in danger for him. For siblings who have always felt that "I can fight with you, but nobody else gets to hurt you" energy, Jigra may hit particularly close to home.

4. Raksha Bandhan (2022)

It would be difficult to make a Raksha Bandhan movie list without Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar as Lala Kedarnath, the eldest and only brother of four younger sisters. Lala runs a small chaat shop and has made a promise to his late mother. He wants to get all four sisters married before he settles down with his childhood sweetheart, played by Bhumi Pednekar.

The film focuses on the responsibilities that come with being the eldest sibling. Along with plenty of family moments and sibling banter, it also touches upon issues such as dowry and the pressures surrounding marriage. At its heart, however, it remains a story about a brother's love and his desire to see his sisters happy.

5. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Not every sibling relationship is warm and picture-perfect, and Kapoor & Sons understands that very well. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film follows estranged brothers Rahul and Arjun Kapoor, played by Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. The two return to their family home in Coonoor after their 90-year-old grandfather suffers a heart attack. The brothers have very different personalities and have plenty of unresolved issues between them. Their rivalry, jealousy and differences become more complicated as the family's own problems come to the surface.

Starring Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor, the film is less about an ideal family and more about a real one. It reminds us that siblings can compete, fight and misunderstand each other, yet still remain an important part of each other's lives.

So, this Raksha Bandhan, once the rakhi is tied and the gifts are exchanged, grab some snacks, pick a film and settle in with your sibling. After all, some of the best memories are made while arguing over what to watch next.