ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Dhaagon Se Baandhaa To Sang Rakhna, 5 Songs That Celebrate Sibling Love

If you are looking for a more recent song that captures the emotions of Raksha Bandhan, Dhaagon Se Baandhaa is an easy pick. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, the song beautifully brings together childhood memories, growing up and the promise of staying connected. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth, the song shows a brother watching his sisters grow up and move through different stages of life. It is emotional without being too heavy and feels especially relatable for siblings who have grown up together but now have busy lives of their own.

And what better way to bring those memories alive than with some Bollywood music? Over the years, Hindi cinema has given us several songs that celebrate the brother-sister relationship. Some make you nostalgic, some can make you emotional, while others simply feel like the perfect background track for a family celebration.

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan is not just about tying a Rakhi or exchanging gifts. It is also about celebrating all those little moments that make the bond between siblings special. The childhood fights, secret conversations, silly arguments and the feeling that your brother or sister will always have your back are all part of it.

Tenu Sang Rakhna brings a younger and more contemporary feel to the sibling-love playlist. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in Jigra, the song captures the comfort of knowing that there is someone who will stand by you. The track fits the emotional world of siblings who may not always say what they feel but are still there for each other when it matters. With its warm sound and emotional lyrics, Tenu Sang Rakhna is a good choice for those who want something modern on their Raksha Bandhan playlist.

3. Phoolon Ka Taron Ka - Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Some songs simply refuse to grow old, and Phoolon Ka Taron Ka is one of them. Sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the song remains one of Bollywood's most loved tracks about siblings. It features Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman, while the childhood portions feature Master Satyajit, also known as Satyajeet Puri, and Baby Guddi. The simple lyrics and beautiful melody are what make the song so special. It does not need a complicated story to make its point. It is simply about the affection between a brother and sister, which is exactly what makes it work even decades after its release.

4. Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana - Chhoti Bahen

When talking about Raksha Bandhan songs, it is almost impossible to leave out Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and featured in Chhoti Bahen, the song stars Nanda, Balraj Sahni and Rehman. It captures the traditional emotions of Raksha Bandhan through a sister's affection for her brother and the promise represented by the Rakhi. For many families, this is more than just a Bollywood song. It has become a part of the festival itself. Even younger audiences may recognise its tune and emotion, thanks to how often it continues to feature during Rakhi celebrations.

5. Ise Samjho Na Resham Ka Taar Bhaiya - Tirangaa

Rounding off the list is Ise Samjho Na Resham Ka Taar Bhaiya from Tirangaa. Sung by Sadhana Sargam, the song looks at the Rakhi as more than just a thread. Featuring Varsha Usgaonkar, Harish Kumar, Daboo Malik and Girish Malik, the track connects the Rakhi with affection, responsibility and the emotional promise between siblings.

From the emotional Dhaagon Se Baandhaa to the evergreen Phoolon Ka Taron Ka, these songs show how Bollywood has celebrated sibling love across generations. So, this Raksha Bandhan, while the Rakhi is being tied and gifts are being exchanged, let these songs play in the background and bring back a few favourite memories.