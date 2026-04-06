ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rakesh Bedi Reveals If His Dhurandhar Role Was Based On Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol

"I would like to say, I love you, Nabil Gabol. I love you very much, and it's a coincidence that I resemble you a little bit. But I can't help it," Bedi said.

The clarification comes after Gabol shared his views on the portrayal of a character named Jameel Jamali in director Aditya Dhar's film. Reacting to the comparison, Bedi responded in a light-hearted manner during an interaction with a newswire.

Hyderabad: Actor Rakesh Bedi has reacted to Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol over claims that his character in Dhurandhar: The Revenge resembles the latter. The actor has made it clear that the character he plays bears no resemblance to the political leader and is purely coincidental.

Elaborating further, the actor added, “Neither your father came to India, nor my father went to Pakistan. But aside from our looks, we look alike; we have a slight heaviness in our bodies, which makes us look alike. I even wore similar clothes in the film, so we looked alike. Other than that, there is no similarity between him and me.”

Bedi also made it clear that his role was not inspired by Gabol. "My character is not based on Nabil Gabol. Jameel Jamali is inspired by many such politicians in Pakistan," he said.

Earlier, Gabol had reacted to the character and said he did not agree with certain aspects of its portrayal, especially a storyline that shows the figure as an intelligence operative. He also mentioned plans to make a film tentatively titled Lyari Ka Gabbar, aiming to present his perspective on Lyari.

Speaking of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it remains a commercial success. Other than Rakesh Bedi, other actors who feature in the movie include Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and has thus far earned Rs 1622 crore globally.