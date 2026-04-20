'But You Do Have Money': Rakesh Bedi Recalls Being Denied Payment As Producer Said 'This Is For The Hero'
Rakesh Bedi recalled being denied payment on a film set despite urgent need, revealing industry hierarchy where producers prioritised paying top stars over supporting actors.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 20, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has spoken about an incident from his early career that, he says, clearly showed the unequal treatment actors often face on film sets. The actor, who is currently being praised for his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recalled how he was once denied his payment even when money was available, as it had been set aside for a leading star.
In a recent interview with a newswire, Bedi shared that he was in urgent need of money during a shoot when the incident took place. He noticed that the producer had brought cash to the set and approached him to request his pending payment. However, his request was turned down.
Recounting the moment, he said, “I remember once I was shooting and I was in urgent need of money. The film had a big hero — I won’t name him. The producer came to the set with a packet of cash in his hand. I could see there was money in it. So I said, ‘Sir, my instalment is due, I need my payment.’ He replied, ‘I don’t have the money right now.’ It just slipped out of my mouth — I said, ‘But you do have money.’ He said, ‘This has to be given to the hero.’ And that’s when I realised — this is how it works.”
He said the experience made him understand the system within the industry, where actors with bigger status are often given priority over others, regardless of urgency.
Talking about hierarchy, Bedi added that while such differences in status may exist, they should not affect how people treat each other on set. He stressed the importance of respecting every member of the team.
“Everything has a certain equity, and it keeps changing. At that time, I convinced myself that this is the norm and you have to live with it. If I or any other actor is given a certain hierarchy, it doesn’t mean I should consider others inferior, look down on them, or treat them in an inhuman way. I never ask a dressman to make me wear my shoes — most actors do. I feel that’s demeaning,” he said.
Bedi also pointed out that he personally avoids practices that he feels are disrespectful, adding that dignity at the workplace is important, no matter a person’s role in the film.
The actor has been part of the entertainment industry for decades and is known for his strong comic performances. He rose to fame with Chashme Buddoor and later appeared in several well-known films such as Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Yes Boss, Gharwali Baharwali and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He also became popular on television with shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati and F.I.R.
In Dhurandhar 2, Bedi plays the role of a Pakistani politician, which has been appreciated by audiences. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, and has performed strongly at the box office.