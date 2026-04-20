ETV Bharat / entertainment

'But You Do Have Money': Rakesh Bedi Recalls Being Denied Payment As Producer Said 'This Is For The Hero'

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has spoken about an incident from his early career that, he says, clearly showed the unequal treatment actors often face on film sets. The actor, who is currently being praised for his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recalled how he was once denied his payment even when money was available, as it had been set aside for a leading star.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Bedi shared that he was in urgent need of money during a shoot when the incident took place. He noticed that the producer had brought cash to the set and approached him to request his pending payment. However, his request was turned down.

Recounting the moment, he said, “I remember once I was shooting and I was in urgent need of money. The film had a big hero — I won’t name him. The producer came to the set with a packet of cash in his hand. I could see there was money in it. So I said, ‘Sir, my instalment is due, I need my payment.’ He replied, ‘I don’t have the money right now.’ It just slipped out of my mouth — I said, ‘But you do have money.’ He said, ‘This has to be given to the hero.’ And that’s when I realised — this is how it works.”

He said the experience made him understand the system within the industry, where actors with bigger status are often given priority over others, regardless of urgency.