ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rakesh Bedi Finally Reacts To Rs 1 Crore Reward Speculation From Dhurandhar Makers: 'Mujhe Bhi Batao Paise Kahan Hain'

Speaking in a light-hearted tone, the actor dismissed the claim with humour. "Mujhe bhi batao paise kahan hain," he joked, adding that his bank account certainly hasn't seen any such amount. Keeping the banter going, he quipped that if anyone manages to locate the missing cheque, he would happily go and collect it himself. "Agar paise aa bhi gaye, shayad main bataun bhi na," he said with a smile, before quickly adding that for now, there is nothing to report.

Hyderabad: Media reports recently claimed that veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, 71, was rewarded with a whopping Rs 1 crore bonus for his memorable performance as Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise. But if you ask the man himself, the story seems more fiction than fact.

The rumours began after industry chatter suggested that filmmaker Aditya Dhar and producer Lokesh Dhar were so impressed by Bedi's performance that they decided to reward him beyond his agreed fee. According to media reports, the actor had initially been paid around Rs 50 lakh for his role across the films. After the sequel's massive success, a bonus of Rs 1 crore was reportedly handed over as a gesture of appreciation.

While the claim added to the growing buzz around the franchise, Bedi's candid response has brought a refreshing dose of reality and humour to the story. There is no doubt, however, that Bedi's portrayal of Jameel Jamali has struck a chord with audiences. His character became one of the most talked-about elements of the films, especially with the viral dialogue "Bachcha hai tu mera" turning into a pop culture catchphrase. The role blended humour with emotional depth, giving the veteran actor a renewed spotlight.

The success of Dhurandhar and its sequel has also translated into fresh opportunities for Bedi. Industry insiders suggest that brands and filmmakers are now approaching him for new projects, marking a strong comeback phase in his long career.