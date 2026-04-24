Rakesh Bedi Finally Reacts To Rs 1 Crore Reward Speculation From Dhurandhar Makers: 'Mujhe Bhi Batao Paise Kahan Hain'
Rakesh Bedi reacts to viral Rs 1 crore reward claims from Dhurandhar makers with humour, leaving fans guessing as speculation continues to circulate widely online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Media reports recently claimed that veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, 71, was rewarded with a whopping Rs 1 crore bonus for his memorable performance as Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise. But if you ask the man himself, the story seems more fiction than fact.
Speaking in a light-hearted tone, the actor dismissed the claim with humour. "Mujhe bhi batao paise kahan hain," he joked, adding that his bank account certainly hasn't seen any such amount. Keeping the banter going, he quipped that if anyone manages to locate the missing cheque, he would happily go and collect it himself. "Agar paise aa bhi gaye, shayad main bataun bhi na," he said with a smile, before quickly adding that for now, there is nothing to report.
The rumours began after industry chatter suggested that filmmaker Aditya Dhar and producer Lokesh Dhar were so impressed by Bedi's performance that they decided to reward him beyond his agreed fee. According to media reports, the actor had initially been paid around Rs 50 lakh for his role across the films. After the sequel's massive success, a bonus of Rs 1 crore was reportedly handed over as a gesture of appreciation.
While the claim added to the growing buzz around the franchise, Bedi's candid response has brought a refreshing dose of reality and humour to the story. There is no doubt, however, that Bedi's portrayal of Jameel Jamali has struck a chord with audiences. His character became one of the most talked-about elements of the films, especially with the viral dialogue "Bachcha hai tu mera" turning into a pop culture catchphrase. The role blended humour with emotional depth, giving the veteran actor a renewed spotlight.
On popular demand after the #Dhurandhar trailer, Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan is OUT NOW! 🔥🎵— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) November 25, 2025
🔗 - https://t.co/qKznHz58sI
Watch the full music video on Saregama Music YouTube channel and stream the audio across all major platforms. ✨@RanveerOfficial @shashwatology @Irshad_Kamil… pic.twitter.com/Iy9hoW8xSv
The success of Dhurandhar and its sequel has also translated into fresh opportunities for Bedi. Industry insiders suggest that brands and filmmakers are now approaching him for new projects, marking a strong comeback phase in his long career.