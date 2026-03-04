ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajshri Deshpande Shares Post-Surgery Health Update After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Calls It 'Just A Chapter'

Hyderabad: Actor Rajshri Deshpande on Wednesday revealed that she has been diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer and has undergone surgery. The actor revealed that she is currently recovering and is hopeful about her condition.

The actor, known for her performances in films and web series, revealed this on Instagram as she posted a picture of herself from her hospital bed. In the caption, she wrote, "As you're reading this, it means I've finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it's time you all know."

She explained that the cancer was detected early during a routine checkup. According to her, this early diagnosis gave her and her family a "fighting chance." Rajshri described the period of medical tests and surgery as a "rollercoaster ride," but said the love and support of her family and well-wishers helped her stay strong.

"Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone's love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa's faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone's support, I feel I am ready to take on the world," she wrote.