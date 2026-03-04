Rajshri Deshpande Shares Post-Surgery Health Update After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Calls It 'Just A Chapter'
Rajshri Deshpande revealed she underwent surgery after an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis, shared she is recovering well, and urged awareness while thanking doctors and supporters.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 4, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Rajshri Deshpande on Wednesday revealed that she has been diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer and has undergone surgery. The actor revealed that she is currently recovering and is hopeful about her condition.
The actor, known for her performances in films and web series, revealed this on Instagram as she posted a picture of herself from her hospital bed. In the caption, she wrote, "As you're reading this, it means I've finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it's time you all know."
She explained that the cancer was detected early during a routine checkup. According to her, this early diagnosis gave her and her family a "fighting chance." Rajshri described the period of medical tests and surgery as a "rollercoaster ride," but said the love and support of her family and well-wishers helped her stay strong.
"Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone's love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa's faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone's support, I feel I am ready to take on the world," she wrote.
The actor also thanked her doctor and medical team. She expressed gratitude to Dr Mandar Nadkarni of Kokilaben Hospital for his care and expertise. "Now, I'm recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni @nadkarnim ( @kokilabenhospital ), his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here's to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead," she added.
In another post, Rajshri reflected on how 2026 had begun on a positive note for her. She shared that she was working on plans to build schools in rural villages, revive a stretch of a river and shoot new stories with talented people. Despite the diagnosis, she said her goals remain unchanged.
"I am walking into this adventure with faith, courage and a heart full of love. I know it's just a chapter, not my whole story," she wrote, adding that as a survivor and social worker, spreading awareness about breast cancer has now become even more important to her.
Rajshri also requested her fans to keep her in their prayers. She said she is reading messages and voice notes from well-wishers and feels deeply grateful for the love she has received.
Her journey in the Bollywood film industry started with a small role in the movie Talaash in 2012, followed by appearances in movies like Kick. However, it was her role in Sacred Games that earned her much recognition and appreciation, followed by appearances in movies like Manto and The Sky Is Pink. Her latest appearance was in the movie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam.
READ MORE
- INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'
- 'We're the best in Asia-Pacific': Vijay Varma, Rajshri Deshpande bag top honours at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023 - watch
- What If I Tell You: National Award-winning Filmmaker Explores What It Means to Live, Love, and Long after Surviving Breast Cancer