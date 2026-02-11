ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajpal Yadav's Journey: Fame, Financial Trouble And Fresh Hope

Hyderabad: Rajpal Yadav has made millions of people laugh for more than two decades. From small comic roles to unforgettable performances in big films, he became one of Bollywood's most loved character actors. But today, the actor is facing one of the toughest phases of his life. He is currently serving a six-month jail term in a cheque bounce case linked to a loan taken in 2010.

Rajpal Yadav was born in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. He did not come from a film family. Before entering films, he studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), one of India's top acting institutes. Even after graduating, life was not easy for him. He struggled for years to get noticed in Mumbai. He even worked as a tailor during his early days to survive.

His breakthrough came in 2000 with Ram Gopal Varma's film Jungle, where he played a negative role. After that, there was no looking back. He became famous for his comic timing. Films like Hungama, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Partner, and Dhol made him a household name. His expressions, body language, and dialogue delivery made audiences laugh instantly. Over the years, he has acted in nearly 150 films.

Though he was very successful in comedy, Rajpal also played serious roles in films like Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon. In recent years, he appeared in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dream Girl 2, and Kathal. His reported fees for his last few films reportedly ranged between Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore. Many feel that despite being an important part of many hit films, character actors like him do not get paid as much as leading stars.