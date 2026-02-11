Rajpal Yadav's Journey: Fame, Financial Trouble And Fresh Hope
Rajpal Yadav is serving a six-month jail term in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, as Bollywood celebrities come forward to support him financially.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajpal Yadav has made millions of people laugh for more than two decades. From small comic roles to unforgettable performances in big films, he became one of Bollywood's most loved character actors. But today, the actor is facing one of the toughest phases of his life. He is currently serving a six-month jail term in a cheque bounce case linked to a loan taken in 2010.
Rajpal Yadav was born in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. He did not come from a film family. Before entering films, he studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), one of India's top acting institutes. Even after graduating, life was not easy for him. He struggled for years to get noticed in Mumbai. He even worked as a tailor during his early days to survive.
His breakthrough came in 2000 with Ram Gopal Varma's film Jungle, where he played a negative role. After that, there was no looking back. He became famous for his comic timing. Films like Hungama, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Partner, and Dhol made him a household name. His expressions, body language, and dialogue delivery made audiences laugh instantly. Over the years, he has acted in nearly 150 films.
Though he was very successful in comedy, Rajpal also played serious roles in films like Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon. In recent years, he appeared in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dream Girl 2, and Kathal. His reported fees for his last few films reportedly ranged between Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore. Many feel that despite being an important part of many hit films, character actors like him do not get paid as much as leading stars.
The legal trouble started after his directorial debut film Ata Pata Laapata released in 2010. The film did not perform well at the box office. For its production, he had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 5 crore. Due to repayment issues, cheque bounce cases were filed against him. Over the years, with interest and penalties, the amount increased to nearly Rs 9 crore.
On February 5, 2026, Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay the dues. He is now serving a six-month sentence under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Earlier too, he had faced jail time in this case. Before surrendering, Rajpal spoke openly about his financial problems. In an interview to a newswire, he said he did not have the money to repay the amount and felt alone in handling the crisis. His honest words touched many people.
Soon after, support started coming from the film industry. Actor Sonu Sood publicly announced that he signed Rajpal Yadav for his next film and would give him a signing amount to help him. Sonu said this was not charity but professional support. He also urged others in the industry to stand together during tough times.
According to Rajpal's manager, many big names have reached out. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and filmmaker David Dhawan have reportedly offered help. Music director Rao Inderjeet Yadav promised Rs 1.11 crore. Politician Tej Pratap Yadav announced financial support of Rs 11 lakh. Actor KRK also said he would contribute Rs 10 lakh. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also urged members to support him.
Rajpal Yadav's journey shows both success and struggle. He rose from a small-town boy to a star who made the nation laugh. Today, he is fighting a legal battle and financial stress. But the support from the industry shows that he is not alone.
