ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Visits Shirdi, Seeks Sai Baba's Blessings For Bhooth Bangla Success - Watch

Yadav offered prayers at Sai Baba’s samadhi with full devotion. Sharing his feelings, he said, “Sai Baba is an inspiration for me. He is a positive energy. Sai Baba is a thought. He is everything to me. Sai Baba appears to us in whichever form we believe in Him.”

Speaking to the media after the darshan, the actor said that he used to visit Shirdi regularly until 2020 but could not continue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that he felt a strong spiritual calling this time. “Today, I felt Sai Baba’s calling, which is why I came for darshan,” he said.

Shirdi (Maharashtra): Actor Rajpal Yadav recently visited Shirdi and offered prayers at the shrine of Sai Baba of Shirdi, seeking blessings for the success of his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla, which is set to release on April 17.

The actor also spoke briefly about his past legal troubles related to a cheque bounce case. He thanked fellow actors and well-wishers who supported him during that time. “When I was born, I took a dip in the Ganga once. After that, I have stumbled many times in life, and I have also come out of those struggles repeatedly. If I drown in life, it is because of your love and the love of this world, and I will continue to remain indebted to it. Life is full of hustle, but Sai Baba’s blessings are always there,” he said.

However, Yadav refused to comment on the latest developments in the case. Recently, the Delhi High Court declined to grant him more time to clear pending dues and expressed displeasure over repeated delays. The court has reserved its order in the matter.

Meanwhile, Bhoot Bangla is a horror-comedy film featuring actors like Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, along with Rajpal Yadav. The actor said he has prayed to Sai Baba for the film’s success.

After completing his visit, Yadav also interacted with fans outside the temple. Many gathered to take selfies with him, and the actor happily obliged. Speaking in Marathi in a light moment, he told fans, “You all take such good photos, take some of mine too.”

He was also honoured by temple authorities with a Sai Baba idol and a shawl during his visit.