Rajpal Yadav Released From Jail After Depositing Rs 1.5 Cr In Cheque Bounce Case, Thanks Nation For Support

New Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday evening after the Delhi High Court temporarily suspended his sentence in cheque bounce cases.

According to sources, Yadav stepped out of the jail around 4:50 pm after completing all legal formalities. The relief came after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant as directed by the court.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, the actor thanked people for their support and mentioned his long career in the film industry. "In 2027, I will have completed 30 years of working in Bollywood. Everyone has been with me. That is why I could do 200-250 films," Yadav said.

He also said he has always followed the directions of the high court and will continue to do so. Yadav added that he remains available whenever required by the authorities. "The love and backing of people from across the nation remain with him, and if there are any allegations, he is ready to respond fully and transparently. If anyone wanted legal details, they could speak to my advocate," Yadav said.