Rajpal Yadav Released From Jail After Depositing Rs 1.5 Cr In Cheque Bounce Case, Thanks Nation For Support
Actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of jail after the high court temporarily suspended his sentence in cheque bounce cases.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 17, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday evening after the Delhi High Court temporarily suspended his sentence in cheque bounce cases.
According to sources, Yadav stepped out of the jail around 4:50 pm after completing all legal formalities. The relief came after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant as directed by the court.
Speaking to reporters outside the jail, the actor thanked people for their support and mentioned his long career in the film industry. "In 2027, I will have completed 30 years of working in Bollywood. Everyone has been with me. That is why I could do 200-250 films," Yadav said.
He also said he has always followed the directions of the high court and will continue to do so. Yadav added that he remains available whenever required by the authorities. "The love and backing of people from across the nation remain with him, and if there are any allegations, he is ready to respond fully and transparently. If anyone wanted legal details, they could speak to my advocate," Yadav said.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted an interim suspension of Yadav's six-month sentence after noting that he had deposited Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. The court clarified that the relief is temporary and valid till the next date of hearing.
"We are granting you an interim suspension of sentence... It is till the next date of hearing," the court said. It also directed Yadav to surrender his passport and not leave the country without prior permission. He has been ordered to remain present, either physically or virtually, at the next hearing scheduled for March 18. Yadav had sought suspension of his sentence, citing a family marriage on February 19.
Following his surrender earlier, Yadav received support from members of the film industry. Actor Sonu Sood signed him for his next film and gave him an undisclosed signing amount, while urging others to support him. Yadav's wife said several people from the industry extended help, but did not reveal names.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees also appealed to its members to stand by the actor. Several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, reportedly reached out to his family during the legal proceedings.
