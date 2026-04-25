ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Refuses Settlement In Cheque Bounce Case; Claims Rs 22 Crore Loss, Says 'Will Fight For Life'

Rajpal Yadav ( Photo: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has once again spoken about his long-running cheque bounce case, making it clear that he has no plans to settle the matter. The actor, who is currently enjoying the box office run of his latest release Bhooth Bangla, said that the issue was never just about money and that he is ready to fight it for life. The controversy dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav reportedly borrowed Rs 5 crore to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. The film, released in 2012, failed at the box office, and the loan remained unpaid, eventually leading to legal trouble and his imprisonment. Speaking in a recent interview with a newswire, the actor addressed the common belief that he went to jail because he could not repay the money. Rejecting his claim, Rajpal said, “This is exactly the point of my case; it’s not about not being able to pay Rs 5 crores. It’s too early to speak on why I went to jail or if I have the money or not.” Rajpal said that the matter went far beyond a financial dispute. “Had it just been a matter of Rs 5 crores, it would have been resolved in 2012 itself,” he said. He added that the situation led to much bigger losses. According to him, the controversy surrounding the loan ended up damaging his film and finances significantly.