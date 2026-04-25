Rajpal Yadav Refuses Settlement In Cheque Bounce Case; Claims Rs 22 Crore Loss, Says 'Will Fight For Life'
Rajpal Yadav says his jail term wasn't due to unpaid Rs 5 crore, and vows to fight the cheque bounce case without settlement.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 25, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has once again spoken about his long-running cheque bounce case, making it clear that he has no plans to settle the matter. The actor, who is currently enjoying the box office run of his latest release Bhooth Bangla, said that the issue was never just about money and that he is ready to fight it for life.
The controversy dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav reportedly borrowed Rs 5 crore to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. The film, released in 2012, failed at the box office, and the loan remained unpaid, eventually leading to legal trouble and his imprisonment.
Speaking in a recent interview with a newswire, the actor addressed the common belief that he went to jail because he could not repay the money. Rejecting his claim, Rajpal said, “This is exactly the point of my case; it’s not about not being able to pay Rs 5 crores. It’s too early to speak on why I went to jail or if I have the money or not.”
Rajpal said that the matter went far beyond a financial dispute. “Had it just been a matter of Rs 5 crores, it would have been resolved in 2012 itself,” he said. He added that the situation led to much bigger losses. According to him, the controversy surrounding the loan ended up damaging his film and finances significantly.
He mentioned that he suffered a total loss of Rs 22 crore due to the issue. Explaining the situation, he said, “Rs 5-7 crores were to be spent on the film’s release, and the total production budget of the film was Rs 22 crores.” He questioned the intent behind the actions that followed, stating, “Even if you are an enemy, you would not stop the project from releasing, especially when 10 others have also invested money in this. My intention was good. What was my fault?”
The actor also alleged that the film’s release was severely affected. He said the movie, which was expected to be released on over 1,000 screens, did not even manage to sustain a proper run. “A film that was supposed to release on over 1000 screens, Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated its music album, but it was not even allowed to sustain for three days,” he said.
Rajpal further accused the lender of worsening the situation by holding a press conference, which he believes harmed the film’s prospects. “He sank Rs 22 crores by just doing a press conference; his intention was bad, which cost me Rs 22 crores,” he added.
Making his stance clear, the actor said he will not opt for any settlement. “I will keep fighting with him all my life over this intention; I won’t go in for a settlement,” Rajpal stated.
Despite the difficult phase, Rajpal expressed gratitude towards the film industry for supporting him. He especially mentioned Sonu Sood for standing by him. “There was no one from the film industry who didn’t stand by me,” he said, adding that some support came quietly without public attention.
The actor also pointed out that his work never stopped during this period. “I have done 250 films in 25 years,” he said, thanking the industry for consistently giving him opportunities.