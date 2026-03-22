'I Understand The Grammar Of Acting': Rajpal Yadav On Comedy, Breaking Stereotypes & Bond With Priyadarshan
Rajpal Yadav opens up about the "grammar" of acting, his bond with Priyadarshan, and upcoming films in a chat with ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 22, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Bollywood's Rajpal Yadav, who is often typecast as a comic actor, is a rarity in the industry for his incredible understanding of acting. The actor's well-known comic timing and his roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke and Hungama made him popular. But the actor believes that performance is not just instinctive; it is deeply rooted in a "grammar" that must be studied.
While speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajpal Yadav spoke about his long-time association with filmmaker Priyadarshan, his approach to comedy as a science, whether he feels himself restricted to comic roles, and his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. He also spoke about his journey to experiment with different genres and his philosophy of never stopping.
ETV Bharat: You have worked in many films with Priyadarshan. How has your relationship with him evolved over the years?
Rajpal Yadav: Our relationship has become even stronger and deeper. As they say, when you keep working continuously, you keep shaping yourself and becoming more mature. In any field, whether at home or in business, you learn things through experience that cannot always be expressed in words. They are understood through a kind of "tuning."
It's like perfectly cooked dal; you can't separate the salt, but the taste is perfect. That's how I feel. Honestly, Priyan ji is part of an incredible trilogy in my life. If I take one director's name, I must mention the other two as well - Ram Gopal Varma and David Dhawan. These three experimented a lot with me, and 99% of those experiments were successful.
Priyadarshan gave me roles of a "common man" in films like Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, and Hungama. At the same time, I got to play unique roles like Chhota Don and Chhota Pandit. Ram Gopal Varma gave me opportunities to experiment in films like Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, Main Meri Patni Aur Woh, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
There was always something new happening with them, constant experimentation, which kept things fresh for both us and the audience. Recently, while discussing Bhooth Bangla, we joked that during Hungama, we were "unknown beginners," and in 2026, we are "well-known beginners." That's it, we are all just people expressing ourselves.
ETV Bharat: Comedy must come from within, and timing is crucial. How do you present your roles?
Rajpal Yadav: I never try to "catch" comedy. I focus on body language; it's a natural instinct. Every human has nine emotions (rasas). As an artist, I have studied them.
For example, to show anger, sometimes you suppress laughter. And to hide anger, you smile, making others feel you're happy when you're actually angry. This is the science of senses and actions.
As long as you see entertainment as just "comedy" or "tragedy," you cannot truly entertain. Entertainment is a science. Understand it, learn it, and study it. The more you "read" entertainment, the more refined your performance becomes.
Refinement and education go hand in hand. Anyone who approaches entertainment as a student will succeed. Those who think "I know comedy" eventually fall behind.
Entertainment is like H2O, two parts hydrogen and one part oxygen. Similarly, to create entertainment, you need two parts: performance and one part "oxygen" (script and direction) to keep it alive. It's a complete science; you just need to learn to enjoy it.
ETV Bharat: Did you ever feel stuck in comedy or face challenges refining your craft?
Rajpal Yadav: Can you name a single character in Chup Chup Ke, Malamaal Weekly, or Dhol where I only did "comedy"? I have always lived the science of the art.
In films like Hungama or Malamaal Weekly, crying may look similar because the face is the same. But why does each crying scene feel different? Because the mind's science is at work. Is this the crying of a king or a common man? If they are different in reality, how can they be the same in films?
ETV Bharat: You are considered a top-tier comedy actor. Which Indian comedian do you admire? And how do you react to memes of your crying scenes?
Rajpal Yadav: My reaction is simple, I laugh just like you are laughing now. As for comedy, every artist has left a mark based on their time and circumstances. Without naming myself, I'd say artists like Charlie Chaplin and Govinda are like "mechanical engineers", wherever they stand, they create something. They are true teachers. You can include Rajinikanth sir and Jackie Chan too… and "36 Chan" Rajpal Yadav as well! (laughs)
ETV Bharat: You've also done serious films like Main Meri Patni Aur Woh. Do you plan to do more such roles?
Rajpal Yadav: That's a great question. Even if no one asks, I keep doing it. First came Hungama, then Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, then Chup Chup Ke, followed by Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh. Later, there was Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain alongside Malamaal Weekly.
Then came Judwaa 2, where I again played a lead role. Recently, I did Ardh, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Baby John have been released.
As a theatre artist, I try every year to do something for the audience and something for myself. I want to work for you, but also show my range because I have studied this art.
Having studied world drama and Bharata Muni's Natya Shastra, I understand what a clown (vidushak) should be, what arrogance looks like, and the difference between ego and self-respect. Because I understand the "grammar" of acting, I feel like trying everything I can do.
ETV Bharat: From Malamaal Weekly to Bhooth Bangla, what changes have you seen in Priyadarshan as a director?
Rajpal Yadav: The energy I saw in him 20 years ago during Hungama has increased tenfold today. He is extremely talented and humble. Whether it's a four-scene role or a forty-scene role, he gives proper direction to every character and completes it perfectly, especially in "Comedy of Errors."
In 25 years of working with him, I've noticed one thing: he never resorts to vulgar humour. He has never used inappropriate dialogue just to get laughs. I believe cinema has many forms, and theatre has existed for thousands of years. But I always look for dialogues that make everyone laugh - children, elders, men, and women. If everyone laughs, I feel satisfied. Otherwise, I believe something is missing, and that becomes a learning opportunity. Pure laughter becomes 'classic.'
ETV Bharat: There's a thin line between graceful humour and vulgarity. How do you avoid crossing it?
Rajpal Yadav: I don't try to define "pure" comedy separately. The moment I think I understand pure comedy, impure thoughts will also start entering my mind. My approach is simple - if I consciously think "I'll make people laugh," I haven't truly learned the art.
In our country, there are five forms of art: street performance, impersonation, orchestra, stage, and cinema. Each has a different style of expression. What we call "vulgar" may be suitable for some forms but not others. Every audience is different.
The biggest "masterclass" is when you can make people laugh naturally at home, while sitting in a kitchen and sharing a meal. That's the kind of work I enjoy.
ETV Bharat: Among these five forms, where do you work the most?
Rajpal Yadav: These five forms can also be categorised into classes - A, B, C, etc. But what matters is where you place yourself. Acting is an ongoing process; it has existed for thousands of years. Vulgarity is not new; every type of audience exists.
I just decide which audience I want to work for. Every artist should see themselves not as a tree, but as a seed. A tree becomes visible when it grows, but a seed holds the potential to grow. We recently worked on Bhooth Bangla and created a good film. We consider such directors as scientists - their creativity is far from over. Their innings aren’t even halfway done.
ETV Bharat: It was being said that this might be Asrani ji's last film…
Rajpal Yadav: For us, Asrani sir was not just a co-actor, but someone beyond friendship. We never felt any age gap with him. As a child, I clapped for Sholay in a small theatre, and later got to work with the same actor - that's a huge thing for me. We worked together not just for one or two films, but for decades.
Sometimes I would sit and tell him stories, and sometimes he would share his experiences. His dedication to work was remarkable - he kept working throughout his life.
Recently, after a full day of shooting, we were sitting together at dinner and chatting. Later, we realised the schedule had ended… and then suddenly came the news that he was no longer with us.
But this day comes in everyone's life. Still, Asrani sir was a strong pillar in the 100-year history of Indian cinema. As long as Indian cinema exists, he will live on. He is immortal and will always remain so.