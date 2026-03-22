ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Understand The Grammar Of Acting': Rajpal Yadav On Comedy, Breaking Stereotypes & Bond With Priyadarshan

Bollywood's Rajpal Yadav, who is often typecast as a comic actor, is a rarity in the industry for his incredible understanding of acting. The actor's well-known comic timing and his roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke and Hungama made him popular. But the actor believes that performance is not just instinctive; it is deeply rooted in a "grammar" that must be studied.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajpal Yadav spoke about his long-time association with filmmaker Priyadarshan, his approach to comedy as a science, whether he feels himself restricted to comic roles, and his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. He also spoke about his journey to experiment with different genres and his philosophy of never stopping.

ETV Bharat: You have worked in many films with Priyadarshan. How has your relationship with him evolved over the years?

Rajpal Yadav: Our relationship has become even stronger and deeper. As they say, when you keep working continuously, you keep shaping yourself and becoming more mature. In any field, whether at home or in business, you learn things through experience that cannot always be expressed in words. They are understood through a kind of "tuning."

It's like perfectly cooked dal; you can't separate the salt, but the taste is perfect. That's how I feel. Honestly, Priyan ji is part of an incredible trilogy in my life. If I take one director's name, I must mention the other two as well - Ram Gopal Varma and David Dhawan. These three experimented a lot with me, and 99% of those experiments were successful.

Priyadarshan gave me roles of a "common man" in films like Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, and Hungama. At the same time, I got to play unique roles like Chhota Don and Chhota Pandit. Ram Gopal Varma gave me opportunities to experiment in films like Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, Main Meri Patni Aur Woh, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

There was always something new happening with them, constant experimentation, which kept things fresh for both us and the audience. Recently, while discussing Bhooth Bangla, we joked that during Hungama, we were "unknown beginners," and in 2026, we are "well-known beginners." That's it, we are all just people expressing ourselves.

ETV Bharat: Comedy must come from within, and timing is crucial. How do you present your roles?

Rajpal Yadav: I never try to "catch" comedy. I focus on body language; it's a natural instinct. Every human has nine emotions (rasas). As an artist, I have studied them.

For example, to show anger, sometimes you suppress laughter. And to hide anger, you smile, making others feel you're happy when you're actually angry. This is the science of senses and actions.

As long as you see entertainment as just "comedy" or "tragedy," you cannot truly entertain. Entertainment is a science. Understand it, learn it, and study it. The more you "read" entertainment, the more refined your performance becomes.

Refinement and education go hand in hand. Anyone who approaches entertainment as a student will succeed. Those who think "I know comedy" eventually fall behind.

Rajpal Yadav (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Entertainment is like H2O, two parts hydrogen and one part oxygen. Similarly, to create entertainment, you need two parts: performance and one part "oxygen" (script and direction) to keep it alive. It's a complete science; you just need to learn to enjoy it.

ETV Bharat: Did you ever feel stuck in comedy or face challenges refining your craft?

Rajpal Yadav: Can you name a single character in Chup Chup Ke, Malamaal Weekly, or Dhol where I only did "comedy"? I have always lived the science of the art.

In films like Hungama or Malamaal Weekly, crying may look similar because the face is the same. But why does each crying scene feel different? Because the mind's science is at work. Is this the crying of a king or a common man? If they are different in reality, how can they be the same in films?

ETV Bharat: You are considered a top-tier comedy actor. Which Indian comedian do you admire? And how do you react to memes of your crying scenes?