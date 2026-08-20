ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Hits Back At Critics Questioning His Stardom After Cheque Bounce Case: '500 Selfies Clicked At Every Airport'

"I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema," Yadav said, making it clear that his connection with the industry goes beyond money or fame. The actor also pushed back against the idea that unpaid dues should automatically diminish his professional standing. "When the fund is in trouble, how can they bet on the artist's entire biodata?" he asked.

Speaking to a news agency, the actor addressed comments about his stature as an artist following the cheque bounce cases linked to a financial dispute with Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd. His message was simple: financial trouble may be part of his journey, but it does not define the artist he has been for decades.

Hyderabad: Rajpal Yadav has spent more than two decades building an identity that is difficult to separate from Indian cinema's comic scene. But lately, the conversation around the actor has often shifted from his performances to his financial and legal troubles. Yadav, however, believes a difficult chapter should not become the measure of an entire career.

For Yadav, the public response to his troubles is also a reminder of the relationship he has built with audiences. He pointed out that despite his difficulties, people continue to recognise him and approach him with affection. "Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in goodness, he gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport," he said.

His comments come after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction and sentence, along with that of his wife Radha Rajpal Yadav, in multiple cheque bounce cases. The court had noted that several opportunities were given to the actor to arrange funds and repay the complainant. After he failed to fulfil undertakings made before the court, he was directed to surrender. He later received relief after making certain payments, though a final settlement was not reached at that stage.

Yadav does not appear to be viewing the episode as the end of his story. Instead, he seems determined to let his future work become his answer to those questioning his legacy. "I was never lost," he said, recalling how he has continued to pursue films, theatre and his career despite the setbacks. He added that he wants audiences to eventually look at his journey from 2000 to 2026 and judge what he has contributed.

On the professional front, Yadav is coming up with the project The King of Wonderful World. According to the actor, the film has been developed as a 12-chapter story and has been in the works from before the Covid-19 pandemic. He describes it as a project rooted in Indian culture and says it will take him in a direction audiences have not seen from him before.