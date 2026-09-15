ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Gets Last Chance From Supreme Court To Deposit Rs 2 Crore In Cheque-Bounce Cases

Rajpal Yadav Gets Final Two Weeks From SC To Deposit Rs 2 Crore In Cheque-Bounce Cases ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted actor Rajpal Yadav a final two‑week window to present a concrete repayment plan to a private firm in connection with cheque bounce cases.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench extended his exemption from surrendering till October 5.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing Yadav, urged the bench to give two weeks to come up with a concrete proposal to pay the outstanding amount. The bench was informed that he will be depositing Rs 2 crore to prove his bona fide.

Patwalia said he has spent four-and-a-half months in prison and Yadav’s friends in the entertainment industry have to bail him out.

Senior advocate Ajit Sinha, appearing for complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, said they are concerned about the money as Yadav has not honoured his commitments.

The bench observed that Yadav is perfect at drama, but this is a court and earlier orders of the court have not been complied with. The bench further added that Yadav’s conduct does not inspire confidence, but a last opportunity will be granted to him.

The apex court scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 5.