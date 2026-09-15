Rajpal Yadav Gets Last Chance From Supreme Court To Deposit Rs 2 Crore In Cheque-Bounce Cases
The Supreme Court gave Rajpal Yadav a final two-week chance to deposit Rs 2 crore in cheque-bounce cases, while extending his arrest protection.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 15, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST|
Updated : September 15, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted actor Rajpal Yadav a final two‑week window to present a concrete repayment plan to a private firm in connection with cheque bounce cases.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench extended his exemption from surrendering till October 5.
Senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing Yadav, urged the bench to give two weeks to come up with a concrete proposal to pay the outstanding amount. The bench was informed that he will be depositing Rs 2 crore to prove his bona fide.
Patwalia said he has spent four-and-a-half months in prison and Yadav’s friends in the entertainment industry have to bail him out.
Senior advocate Ajit Sinha, appearing for complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, said they are concerned about the money as Yadav has not honoured his commitments.
The bench observed that Yadav is perfect at drama, but this is a court and earlier orders of the court have not been complied with. The bench further added that Yadav’s conduct does not inspire confidence, but a last opportunity will be granted to him.
The apex court scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 5.
The Delhi High Court in July upheld the conviction of Yadav in multiple cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment.
The complainant alleged that, in 2013, Yadav tendered seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each towards settlement of financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to him for a film in 2010. The cheques were dishonoured, the firm further alleged.
According to the complainant, an agreement between the parties in 2012 stated that Yadav, his wife and their company had agreed to repay around Rs 11 crore, including interest.
Earlier this month, the apex court agreed to examine Yadav’s plea and said that, subject to deposit of Rs 5 crore with the registry of this court, there will be exemption from surrendering.
On July 10, the high court refused to condone the “extraordinary” delay of 1,894 days, or more than five years, in filing petitions against the conviction and directed Yadav to pay more than Rs 1 crore to the complainant in each of the seven complaints.
It, however, clarified that around Rs 2 crore already paid by the actor shall be adjusted, and kept the sentence in abeyance for two months to give Yadav time to approach the appellate court against the decision.