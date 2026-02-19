'Don't Want Sympathy': Rajpal Yadav Denies Sharing Names Of Bollywood Actors Who Helped Him In Rs 9 Cr Debt Case
Rajpal Yadav, who was granted interim bail in the Rs 9 crore debt case, refused to reveal the names of Bollywood stars who helped him.
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who was recently granted interim bail in a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case, has refused to reveal the names of film industry colleagues who allegedly helped him financially during his time in jail.
The actor was granted interim bail on February 16. His bail will remain valid till March 18. During the period when Rajpal was lodged in jail, reports claimed that several Bollywood celebrities stepped forward to help him clear his outstanding dues. However, Rajpal has now chosen not to disclose any details about the assistance he may have received.
In a recent interview with a newswire, the actor said he does not want sympathy and is being careful with his words as the legal matter is still under consideration in court.
Speaking about the support from the film industry, Rajpal said, "This matter first appeared in the media in 2012. Headlines claimed that 'Rajpal Yadav is a fraud'. Since then, I have worked on at least ten films every year. If I were truly a fraud, why would people continue to work with me? The industry doesn't need to prove that they are with me; I have faith that everyone is with me."
Names such as Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn were reported to have extended financial help. However, Rajpal avoided confirming any names.
When asked directly about the financial assistance he has supposedly received from industry colleagues, Rajpal refused to share details and said, "I respect all the help that has come my way, but I do not want sympathy."
On Wednesday, following his release from jail, Rajpal thanked the film fraternity and people for their support and urged the prison authorities to introduce smoking rooms inside the premises.
Speaking to a news agency after his release from Tihar Jail, Yadav said he received immense love from people. Yadav said there should be "designated smoking areas inside jails, similar to facilities at railway stations and airports".
He also mentioned that prisons should function as reform centres where inmates should be given structured opportunities to change, though the law remained supreme for those unwilling to reform, he added. "It is often difficult to judge from the outside who is a hardened criminal and who made a one-time mistake," he said.
"My advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay will officially respond to all legal questions," he said, adding that he would not speak to the media for the next two days due to a family wedding and would address queries through a press conference later.
The case against the actor dates back several years. In 2010, Rajpal had borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Pvt Ltd for his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, and he was unable to repay the loan. Over time, the amount reportedly increased to Rs 9 crore.
During his jail term, Sonu Sood publicly offered financial help and signed Rajpal for an upcoming project with a token remuneration. Reports also claimed that other actors, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan, extended support.
