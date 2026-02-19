ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Don't Want Sympathy': Rajpal Yadav Denies Sharing Names Of Bollywood Actors Who Helped Him In Rs 9 Cr Debt Case

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who was recently granted interim bail in a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case, has refused to reveal the names of film industry colleagues who allegedly helped him financially during his time in jail.

The actor was granted interim bail on February 16. His bail will remain valid till March 18. During the period when Rajpal was lodged in jail, reports claimed that several Bollywood celebrities stepped forward to help him clear his outstanding dues. However, Rajpal has now chosen not to disclose any details about the assistance he may have received.

In a recent interview with a newswire, the actor said he does not want sympathy and is being careful with his words as the legal matter is still under consideration in court.

Speaking about the support from the film industry, Rajpal said, "This matter first appeared in the media in 2012. Headlines claimed that 'Rajpal Yadav is a fraud'. Since then, I have worked on at least ten films every year. If I were truly a fraud, why would people continue to work with me? The industry doesn't need to prove that they are with me; I have faith that everyone is with me."

Names such as Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn were reported to have extended financial help. However, Rajpal avoided confirming any names.

When asked directly about the financial assistance he has supposedly received from industry colleagues, Rajpal refused to share details and said, "I respect all the help that has come my way, but I do not want sympathy."