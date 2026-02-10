Rajpal Yadav Debt Case: Sonu Sood Steps In With Film Offer, Says 'It's Dignity, Not Charity'
Rajpal Yadav surrendered to Tihar Jail in a Rs 9 crore debt case as Sonu Sood stepped in, offering him a film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 10, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: The case involving actor Rajpal Yadav's financial troubles and jail sentence has once again brought attention to the harsh realities behind the glamorous film industry. The matter has now taken an emotional turn after actor Sonu Sood stepped in to support Rajpal, calling him a gifted performer and reminding the industry that "sometimes life turns unfair."
Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic timing, recently surrendered to Tihar Jail after failing to repay a debt that had grown to nearly Rs 9 crore. The case is related to multiple cheque bounce complaints filed under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,…— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026
What Is The Case About?
The trouble began in 2010, when Rajpal took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, and repayment soon became difficult.
After several cheques issued by Rajpal bounced, a magisterial court in 2018 sentenced Rajpal and his wife Radha Yadav to six months in jail. This verdict was upheld by a sessions court in 2019. Later, the couple approached the Delhi High Court, which in 2024 temporarily suspended the sentence, noting that they were not habitual offenders and deserved time to settle the matter.
However, despite repeated opportunities, Rajpal failed to clear the dues. A single-judge bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma took a strong view of the situation. The judge observed, "This Court is of the view that the conduct of the petitioner deserves to be deprecated. Despite repeatedly giving assurances, he has failed to comply with the orders passed from time to time."
Eventually, the court refused further relief and ordered Rajpal to surrender. On February 5, 2026, the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail to serve his six-month sentence.
Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Confession
Just before surrendering, Rajpal made an emotional statement that went viral. Speaking about his financial condition, he said, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta." When asked why he did not seek help from friends in the industry, he replied, "Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."
Sonu Sood Steps In
Soon after, actor Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that Rajpal would now be part of his upcoming film. Calling him a "gifted actor," Sonu shared a long and heartfelt message. He wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal."
Sonu further added, "He will be part of my film. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity." Appealing to the industry, Sonu said, "When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he's not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry." Sonu's gesture was widely praised online, with many calling it an example of compassion and unity.
Read More
Growing Up In A Multi-Faith Family Left Sara Ali Khan With Questions, But One Answer Changed Everything
Independence Day 2026 Box Office Clash: Aamir Khan - Sunny Deol Film Lahore 1947 VS Kartik Aaryan Starrer Nagzilla And More
Kennedy On OTT: Why Anurag Kashyap's Film Starring Sunny Leone Remained Unreleased For 3 Years Despite Clearing Censorship