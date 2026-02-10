ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Debt Case: Sonu Sood Steps In With Film Offer, Says 'It's Dignity, Not Charity'

Hyderabad: The case involving actor Rajpal Yadav's financial troubles and jail sentence has once again brought attention to the harsh realities behind the glamorous film industry. The matter has now taken an emotional turn after actor Sonu Sood stepped in to support Rajpal, calling him a gifted performer and reminding the industry that "sometimes life turns unfair."

Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic timing, recently surrendered to Tihar Jail after failing to repay a debt that had grown to nearly Rs 9 crore. The case is related to multiple cheque bounce complaints filed under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

What Is The Case About?

The trouble began in 2010, when Rajpal took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, and repayment soon became difficult.

After several cheques issued by Rajpal bounced, a magisterial court in 2018 sentenced Rajpal and his wife Radha Yadav to six months in jail. This verdict was upheld by a sessions court in 2019. Later, the couple approached the Delhi High Court, which in 2024 temporarily suspended the sentence, noting that they were not habitual offenders and deserved time to settle the matter.