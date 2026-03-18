ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Extends Interim Bail To Actor Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case Till April 1

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail granted to actor Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case till April 1.

During the proceedings, a bench headed by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed Yadav's counsel to seek regular bail for the petitioner, who was present in the court. The counsel submitted that a payment of Rs 4.25 crore has already been made to Murli Projects. Additionally, a Demand Draft (DD) of rs 25 lakh has also been handed over.

Consequently, the court instructed the counsel that if they wish to argue the petition on April 1, they must strictly adhere to the allotted time. In case they intend to settle the matter, they should appear with a concrete proposal. It was further clarified that no permission would be granted to adjourn the hearing scheduled for April 1.

It is pertinent to note that on February 16, the High Court had ordered Yadav's release on interim bail until March 18. During a hearing on February 12, the court had expressed strong objection to Yadav's conduct, observing that although its order had been challenged in the Supreme Court, no relief was granted there.

On February 5, the High Court refused to grant any relief to Yadav and directed him to surrender immediately, following which he surrendered at the prison.