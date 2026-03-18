Delhi HC Extends Interim Bail To Actor Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case Till April 1
His counsel submitted that Rs 4.25 crore has already been paid to Murli Projects, and a DD of Rs 25 lakh has been handed over.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail granted to actor Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case till April 1.
During the proceedings, a bench headed by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed Yadav's counsel to seek regular bail for the petitioner, who was present in the court. The counsel submitted that a payment of Rs 4.25 crore has already been made to Murli Projects. Additionally, a Demand Draft (DD) of rs 25 lakh has also been handed over.
Consequently, the court instructed the counsel that if they wish to argue the petition on April 1, they must strictly adhere to the allotted time. In case they intend to settle the matter, they should appear with a concrete proposal. It was further clarified that no permission would be granted to adjourn the hearing scheduled for April 1.
It is pertinent to note that on February 16, the High Court had ordered Yadav's release on interim bail until March 18. During a hearing on February 12, the court had expressed strong objection to Yadav's conduct, observing that although its order had been challenged in the Supreme Court, no relief was granted there.
On February 5, the High Court refused to grant any relief to Yadav and directed him to surrender immediately, following which he surrendered at the prison.
#WATCH | Delhi | Actor Rajpal Yadav says, " ...the next date of the hearing is april 1. i have complete faith in the judicial system..." https://t.co/McqCgFCkiP pic.twitter.com/qJ2slMPfPW— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026
The Karkardooma Court had previously sentenced Yadav after convicting him in a cheque bounce case and imposed a fine of Rs 1.60 crore on Yadav and another Rs 10 lakh on his wife, Radha. The couple was sentenced in connection with seven separate cheque bounce cases. The High Court suspended the conviction in June 2024, observing that Yadav is not a habitual offender.
The complainant, Murli Projects Private Limited, informed the High Court that Yadav had sought assistance from the company in April 2010 to complete the film 'Ata Pata Lapata'. An agreement was executed between the two parties on May 30, 2010, pursuant to which they extended a loan of Rs 5 crore to Yadav's company.
As per the terms of the agreement, Yadav was required to repay a sum of Rs eight crore, inclusive of interest. However, he failed to repay this amount on the initial due date. Subsequently, the agreement was renewed three times between the two parties. In the final agreement dated August 9, 2012, Yadav consented to repay a sum of Rs 11.10 crore to the complainant. However, his company failed to pay this amount as well.
In defence, Yadav submitted to the court that he had not taken any loan from Murli Projects Private Limited and had merely invested funds in the company. However, the Karkardooma Court rejected his contention and found him guilty of cheque bouncing.
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