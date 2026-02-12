ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: All About The Film That Sparked Legal Trouble

The movie was made on a budget of Rs 11 crore. However, it failed badly at the box office and earned only Rs 38 lakh. This huge loss pushed Rajpal into heavy debt. Reports in the media say he had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from a businessman for the film. Later, the businessman filed a cheating case, claiming that the actor had not repaid the money and that cheques given by him had bounced.

The film is titled Ata Pata Laapata. It was released in 2012 and was directed by Rajpal Yadav himself. This was his directorial debut. His wife, Radha Yadav, produced the film under their banner "Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment Ltd.," which was named after his parents. Rajpal not only acted in the film but also worked on the screenplay, dialogue, and even music.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is making headlines after surrendering in court in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. Even after delivering hits and working in over 150 films, the actor, today, is facing a very difficult time. His legal and financial troubles are linked to a film he made 14 years ago.

Because of repeated failure to clear the dues and follow court orders, the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender. When he failed to meet the surrender deadline earlier, the Court said he would be heard only after surrendering. On February 5, he finally surrendered at Tihar Jail.

Talking about the film itself, Ata Pata Laapata was a musical satire. It focused on problems in governance and bureaucracy. In the story, Rajpal played Manav Chaturvedi, a man whose entire house goes missing. When he files a police complaint, he himself becomes a suspect.

The movie had a huge cast of about 175 actors. It included well-known names like late actor Om Puri, Ashutosh Rana, late actor Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Govind Namdev, late actor Dara Singh, Vikram Gokhale, Vijay Raaz and late actor Satyadev Dubey. Sadly, for veterans Dara Singh and Satyadev Dubey, this was their last film before they passed away.

Despite such a big cast and serious theme, the film was criticised for its weak script and failed to attract audiences. Today, the same film can be watched for free on YouTube and has received nearly 200,000 views. Interestingly, after news of Rajpal's imprisonment came out, many fans started watching the film again. Some are even demanding a re-release in theatres.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now come forward to support him. In a statement, the body appealed to the industry to help him during this "challenging phase of his life." The release said, "We appeal to all producers, directors, artists, technicians and well-wishers to extend their moral and financial support to help Shri Rajpal Yadav resolve his liabilities and regain his freedom, dignity and peace of mind." Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, and others have also offered help.