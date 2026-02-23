ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Begins Filming Welcome To The Jungle Days After Jail Release

After his release, Rajpal shared an emotional message on Instagram thanking his fans and well-wishers. He wrote in Hindi, "Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support)." The message quickly received love from fans across the country.

Yadav was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in connection with a cheque bounce case involving a Rs 9 crore debt. The court suspended his sentence until March 18. The bench directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The court also noted that Rs 1.5 crore had been deposited in the respondent's bank account while granting relief.

Hyderabad: Actor Rajpal Yadav has returned to work and started shooting for his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle just days after walking out of Tihar Jail on bail. The actor resumed filming soon after reaching Mumbai, showing his strong will to move forward despite recent legal troubles.

Speaking to a news agency, the actor spoke about his long journey in the film industry. "I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this," he said.

Rajpal also shared his gratitude while speaking to the media outside jail. He said, "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me. The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court."

During his time in jail, several Bollywood stars reportedly came forward to support him. Actor Sonu Sood publicly offered financial help and even signed him for an upcoming project with a token payment. Reports also said that stars like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan extended support.

Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and features a big ensemble cast. The film includes actors like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever. The original Welcome (2007) was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Katrina Kaif and others. The franchise has remained popular among fans for its comedy and memorable characters.