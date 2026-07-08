ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly's Iconic Lord's Celebration In First-Look Poster Of Dada, Release Date Locked

Rajkummar Rao shared the poster on social media with the caption, "Happy Birthday our dearest Dada," while tagging Sourav Ganguly. The poster reads, "Rajkummar Rao in and as Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story," along with the tagline, "He didn't just play the game, he changed it." The reveal comes after months of anticipation surrounding the actor's transformation into one of Indian cricket's greatest captains.

Hyderabad: The makers of Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story unveiled the much-awaited first look of Rajkummar Rao as the former Indian cricket captain. Released on Sourav Ganguly's birthday, the poster also confirms that the sports biopic will hit theatres on May 14, 2027.

The first-look poster instantly grabs attention as it recreates one of the most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket history. Rajkummar is seen shirtless on a balcony, holding a blue jersey high in the air while an Indian flag waves dramatically behind him. The pose is a clear recreation of Ganguly's iconic celebration at the Lord's balcony after India's thrilling victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final.

That image of Ganguly waving his jersey became much more than a celebration. It symbolised a fearless and aggressive new era of Indian cricket. More than two decades later, the moment remains deeply etched in the memories of cricket fans, making it the perfect choice for the film's first poster. Rajkummar appears fully committed to capturing Ganguly's body language and expressions, giving fans their first glimpse of his transformation.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story is currently in production and traces Ganguly's inspiring journey from his childhood in Kolkata's Behala to becoming one of India's most successful cricket captains. The film has been shot across several iconic Kolkata locations, including Eden Gardens, the Maidan, and the East Bengal Club. Ganguly has also been closely associated with the project, reportedly helping the team with cricketing details and personal insights from his life. The cast also features Tanya Maniktala as Ganguly's wife, Dona Ganguly, while Saswata Chatterjee and Gajraj Rao play pivotal roles.