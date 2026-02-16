Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On Viral Transformation: 'Not A Believer In Prosthetics'
Rajkummar Rao addressed viral transformation rumours, clarifying his thinner hair and weight gain were for the Nikam biopic.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 16, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao has finally addressed the growing buzz around his recent physical transformation after pictures and videos of him surfaced online. The actor was recently seen at the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai, where his noticeably thinner hair and older appearance left many fans shocked and concerned. Social media was flooded with comments, with some users speculating about hair loss and others wondering if something was wrong with his health.
However, Rajkummar has now put all rumours to rest. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a heartfelt note explaining that his new look is not due to hair loss but is part of his preparation for his upcoming biopic on noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
In his post, Rajkummar wrote, "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I'm not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork." He clearly stated that he prefers natural transformations instead of using prosthetics to look different on screen.
The actor revealed that for Nikam, he had to gain around 9 to 10 kilograms. He even shared how he enjoyed eating pizzas, sweets, aloo parathas, and biryani to put on weight. Apart from weight gain, he also worked on making his hair look thinner to match the real-life personality he is playing. Rajkummar mentioned that even his hairstylist was against the idea, but he wanted to stay true to the character.
This is not the first time the Roohi actor has changed his appearance for a role. He reminded fans how he went half bald for Bose: Dead/Alive and lost a lot of weight for Trapped. He also stayed in character as a visually impaired man during the shooting of Srikanth. For him, acting is not just about performing in front of the camera, but fully living the role.
The Nikam biopic is directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film will focus on Nikam's major courtroom battles and is expected to release later this year.
After finishing Nikam, Rajkummar is now preparing for another big challenge. He will soon begin work on a biopic of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The actor shared that he is now in "transition phase" and working hard to lose the extra weight to get into "Ganguly mode." With his honest clarification, Rajkummar has once again proved his deep dedication to his craft.
