Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On Viral Transformation: 'Not A Believer In Prosthetics'

Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao has finally addressed the growing buzz around his recent physical transformation after pictures and videos of him surfaced online. The actor was recently seen at the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai, where his noticeably thinner hair and older appearance left many fans shocked and concerned. Social media was flooded with comments, with some users speculating about hair loss and others wondering if something was wrong with his health.

However, Rajkummar has now put all rumours to rest. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a heartfelt note explaining that his new look is not due to hair loss but is part of his preparation for his upcoming biopic on noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

In his post, Rajkummar wrote, "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I'm not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork." He clearly stated that he prefers natural transformations instead of using prosthetics to look different on screen.