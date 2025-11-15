'We Are Over The Moon': Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On 4th Wedding Anniversary
Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are blessed with a baby girl. The couple took to social media to announce the arrival of their daughter.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 15, 2025 at 9:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, another Bollywood couple has embraced parenthood. Actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are blessed with their first child, a baby girl.
In a social media post, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter. Interestingly, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa welcomed their bundle of joy on their fourth wedding anniversary, which is today, November 15.
"We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents - Patralekhaa and Rajkummar," the note read. "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary," the couple wrote in the caption as they begin a new chapter of their lives. The post garnered love and best wishes from fans, who were eagerly awaiting updates from the couple.
As soon as they shared the news, friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations, you guys. Welcome to the best hood ... parenthood." Sophie Choudry also sent love and blessings to the couple and newborn. She wrote, "Huge congratulations, you guys!! Much love to you and your princess! God bless." Friends, fans, and well-wishers flooded the post with congratulatory messages.
In July, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had announced their pregnancy. The duo took to social media to share an adorable Instagram post featuring a cradle at the centre and a message that read, "Baby on the way."
The couple, who tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh, first worked together in the 2014 film Citylights, which marked Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut.
On the work front, Rajkummar recently completed the shooting for his upcoming film, Nikam. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Avinash Arun, Nikam is a biopic on India's celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
Meanwhile, RajKummar and Patralekhaa are also busy working as producers. A few months ago, the duo launched their production banner, KAMPA Film. The name combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them.
Read More