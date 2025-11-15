ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Are Over The Moon': Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On 4th Wedding Anniversary

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, another Bollywood couple has embraced parenthood. Actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are blessed with their first child, a baby girl. In a social media post, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter. Interestingly, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa welcomed their bundle of joy on their fourth wedding anniversary, which is today, November 15. "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents - Patralekhaa and Rajkummar," the note read. "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary," the couple wrote in the caption as they begin a new chapter of their lives. The post garnered love and best wishes from fans, who were eagerly awaiting updates from the couple.