ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinkanth's Jailer 2 USA Pre-Sales Surge Past 400K Dollars Ahead Of October 14 Premiere; Trailer Crosses 20 Million Views

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer 2 is already creating a strong box office buzz even before its theatrical release. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has crossed the 400K dollars mark in USA pre-sales within just 12 hours of opening advance bookings, according to the film's production house.

The box office buzz has been helped by the film's trailer, which has crossed 20 million cumulative views. Released on Monday, the trailer brings back Rajinikanth as the much-loved Tiger Muthuvel Pandian from the first Jailer. It begins with Muthuvel Pandian appearing to be in a quieter phase of his life. However, his past soon catches up with him and pulls him back into a world of violence.

The latest pre-sales milestone suggests that the Rajinikanth starrer is heading towards a big opening overseas. With bookings now open across theatres in the USA, the film is expected to see further growth in ticket sales as its release date approaches.

The overseas momentum comes ahead of the film's premiere shows on October 14. Jailer 2 will have its worldwide theatrical release on October 15, coinciding with the Dussehra festive period. Advance bookings for the USA premieres had earlier crossed 10,000 tickets, with the makers calling the response a sign of the "Thalaivar fever" taking over international markets.

Rajinikanth's trademark swagger, punchy moments and action sequences dominate the trailer. The sequel also promises a much bigger ensemble. Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal feature alongside Rajinikanth, while SJ Suryah appears to play a key antagonist. The trailer also brings back Yogi Babu, with his character making a sly observation about Tiger killing people before casually returning to his normal life.

A bigger Jailer sequel

Jailer 2 is expected to expand the world created by the 2023 blockbuster. Nelson Dilipkumar returns as director, while Anirudh Ravichander is back as the music composer. The first Jailer became one of Rajinikanth's biggest commercial successes and reportedly earned more than Rs 600 crore worldwide. Its success also raised expectations around the sequel, which has emerged as one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of 2026.

The sequel has also been generating attention because of its multi-industry cast. The film is led by Kollywood (Tamil) superstar Rajinikanth reprising his iconic role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian alongside Vijay Sethupathi, S. J. Suryah, and Yogi Babu. The franchise expands its cinematic universe by bringing back Mollywood (Malayalam) powerhouse Mohanlal as the underworld don Mathew alongside newcomer Suraj Venjaramoodu, while Sandalwood (Kannada) superstar Shiva Rajkumar returns as the lethal ally Narasimha.

Bollywood (Hindi) representation is heavily bolstered with Vidya Balan playing a powerful antagonist named Kantha, supported by veterans Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff, alongside a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan, while Tollywood (Telugu) legend Nandamuri Balakrishna rounds out the pan-Indian crossover with a highly anticipated special appearance.

OTT deal adds to the film's scale

Even before its theatrical release, Jailer 2 has reportedly secured a massive post-theatrical streaming deal. The film is said to have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for around Rs 160 crore. If the reported figure is accurate, it would make the deal one of the biggest post-theatrical OTT acquisitions for a Tamil film. Amazon Prime Video had also acquired the digital rights to the first Jailer, which went on to become a major success after its theatrical run.

With strong USA pre-sales, a trailer that has crossed 20 million views, a reported Rs 160 crore OTT deal and a star-studded cast, Jailer 2 has already built considerable momentum. The film will have its overseas premieres on October 14 before arriving in cinemas worldwide on October 15.