ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth's Thalaivar173 Titled Dharman, Kamal Haasan Reveals How Collab Was Planned Mid-air 40 Years Ago

"I remember once, while travelling together on a flight to Mumbai, we were receiving offers to act together. We discussed whether we should stop doing films together. During that same conversation, we decided that one day one of us should produce a film for the other,” Kamal said.

The screen icon went down memory lane and recalled how their careers evolved together despite Rajinikanth entering films later. He also shared an interesting on-flight anecdote that saw the seed of their collaboration 40 years ago.

At Dharman title launch event, Kamal delivered an emotional speech. He expressed gratitude to audiences for sustaining his career over the years. Kamal said, “Thank you for keeping me relevant in this industry until I got the opportunity to produce a film starring Rajinikanth.”

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film #Thalaivar173 is now Dharman. Much to the delight of fans, makers unveiled title of the film and also dropped Rajinikanth's first look during an event held in Chennai on June 24. During the event, Kamal Haasan turned emotional while speaking about the personal bond that he shares with Rajinikanth and their professional journey spanning over four decades.

He added that all these years they looked forward to collaborating with the right script on hand. “Just like that, 40 years went by. When I recently opened the RKFI office, I invited him for the launch. We stood on the terrace and spoke again about finally making this collaboration happen. We kept searching for the right story. Today, we are making not one but two films."

After Dharman, the two legends are coming together for Nelson Dilipkumar directed KHxRK. Touted as a once-in-a-generation reunion, the film will bring Rajini and Kamal together after nearly five decades.

Looking back at where they started and how spectacular their journeys turned out to be, Kamal said, “What makes me proud is that those two youngsters who once sat under the neem tree at AVM Studio have travelled this far. I don’t know whose blessings or kindness brought us here. We always believed we would succeed. But not to this extent. It is because of all of you that we have reached this stage.”

Kamal also joked about how excitedly Rajinikanth has been calling people and telling them he is acting in a Kamal Haasan production. Acknowledging Rajinikanth's involvement, Kamal said, "I am only the producer by title. Rajinikanth and Mahendran have taken over most of my duties while I sit and watch. I’m grateful to them, especially Mahendran, for taking care of Raaj Kamal Films International."

Concluding his speech, Kamal said the team had placed its faith in director Ashwath Marimuthu. “We have entrusted our efforts and our wishes to Ashwath Marimuthu. We expect him to deliver. This isn’t a warning. It’s only to let him know that he has an entire team standing behind him.”

Dharman is set to feature Rajinikanth as a "deadly doctor" as per the makers. Starscast includes Simran and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer, while Pradeep E. Ragav handles the cuts. Stunts in the film are choreographed by National Award-winning duo Anbariv.