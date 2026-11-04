Rajinikanth's Dharman Gets New Addition As Sreeleela Joins Ashwath Marimuthu's Film
Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth's Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The actor has shot a song sequence, adding to the film's star-studded ensemble cast.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Sreeleela has joined the cast of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The makers officially welcomed her on Wednesday, November 4, adding another popular name to the film's already impressive cast. With Rajinikanth leading the film, the cast also includes Nayanthara, Simran, Raashii Khanna, Ram Pothineni and Yogi Babu.
Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house headed by actor Kamal Haasan, announced Sreeleela's entry through its official social media handles. Sharing a special post, the production house welcomed the actor with the words, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka. Welcoming the gorgeous @sreeleela14 to DHARMAN."
SHE'S GOT THE SPARK SHE'S GOT THE PATAKA Welcoming the gorgeous @sreeleela14 to DHARMAN #Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran #Nayanthara @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @iYogiBabu @SimranbaggaOffc @sreeleela14 #RaashiKhanna @nikethbommi #KarthikRajkumar @PradeepERagav @kabilanchelliah @ShruthiManjari @APIfilms @homescreenent @saregamasouth @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) November 4, 2026
Director Ashwath Marimuthu also took to X to welcome Sreeleela to the team. "Welcome on board," he wrote. Sreeleela's addition has further raised interest in the project, which brings together several familiar faces from different film industries. The actor has reportedly already shot a song sequence with the team.
What Is Rajinikanth's Dharman About?
Dharman is an action entertainer in which Rajinikanth plays a doctor who takes on criminals. The film's title poster, released earlier this year, offered a glimpse into the world of the character. It showed the superstar inside an operation theatre, holding a scalpel, with what appeared to be a slain rowdy sheeter lying nearby.
The makers had also released a special making video in June, giving fans a look at the process behind creating Rajinikanth's appearance in the film. The project has generated considerable excitement, particularly because of the combination of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who are coming together for the film as producer and lead actor.
தர்மமே வெல்லும்! #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @iYogiBabu @SimranbaggaOffc #RaashiKhanna @nikethbommi #KarthikRajkumar @PradeepERagav @kabilanchelliah @ShruthiManjari @APIfilms @homescreenent @saregamasouth @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) June 24, 2026
Kamal Haasan had announced the film's title with the words, "Dharmame vellum!" (Only Dharma will win), along with the hashtag #Dharman. The project was earlier referred to as Thalaivar 173 before the makers officially revealed its title.
Dharman Team Wraps Up Three Shooting Schedules
Meanwhile, the film's shooting has been progressing steadily. Ashwath Marimuthu announced on September 30 that the team had successfully wrapped up its third shooting schedule. The schedule had commenced on September 16, following the completion of the second schedule on September 4.
Speaking at an event in Chennai, the director also shared his experience of working with Rajinikanth. He revealed that he was initially nervous about collaborating with the superstar but gradually became comfortable on the sets. Praising Rajinikanth's dedication, Ashwath said that the actor's work ethic was remarkable. He also spoke about how energetic and enthusiastic the superstar continued to be even after five decades in the film industry.
DHARMAN 2nd Schedule Wrapped SWAG Mode: ON 🔥 #Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @iYogiBabu @SimranbaggaOffc #RaashiKhanna @nikethbommi #KarthikRajkumar @PradeepERagav @kabilanchelliah @ShruthiManjari @APIfilms @homescreenent @saregamasouth @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) September 4, 2026
Dharman has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Niketh Bommi is handling cinematography and Pradeep E Raghav is in charge of editing. The film is currently being planned for a Sankranthi 2027 release.