ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth's Dharman Gets New Addition As Sreeleela Joins Ashwath Marimuthu's Film

Hyderabad: Actor Sreeleela has joined the cast of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The makers officially welcomed her on Wednesday, November 4, adding another popular name to the film's already impressive cast. With Rajinikanth leading the film, the cast also includes Nayanthara, Simran, Raashii Khanna, Ram Pothineni and Yogi Babu.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house headed by actor Kamal Haasan, announced Sreeleela's entry through its official social media handles. Sharing a special post, the production house welcomed the actor with the words, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka. Welcoming the gorgeous @sreeleela14 to DHARMAN."

Director Ashwath Marimuthu also took to X to welcome Sreeleela to the team. "Welcome on board," he wrote. Sreeleela's addition has further raised interest in the project, which brings together several familiar faces from different film industries. The actor has reportedly already shot a song sequence with the team.

What Is Rajinikanth's Dharman About?

Dhar​man is an action entertainer in which Rajinikanth plays a doctor who takes on criminals. The film's title poster, released earlier this year, offered a glimpse into the world of the character. It showed the superstar inside an operation theatre, holding a scalpel, with what appeared to be a slain rowdy sheeter lying nearby.

The makers had also released a special making video in June, giving fans a look at the process behind creating Rajinikanth's appearance in the film. The project has generated considerable excitement, particularly because of the combination of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who are coming together for the film as producer and lead actor.