ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth's Dharman Gets New Addition As Sreeleela Joins Ashwath Marimuthu's Film

Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth's Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The actor has shot a song sequence, adding to the film's star-studded ensemble cast.

Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth's Dharman
Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth's Dharman (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Actor Sreeleela has joined the cast of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The makers officially welcomed her on Wednesday, November 4, adding another popular name to the film's already impressive cast. With Rajinikanth leading the film, the cast also includes Nayanthara, Simran, Raashii Khanna, Ram Pothineni and Yogi Babu.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house headed by actor Kamal Haasan, announced Sreeleela's entry through its official social media handles. Sharing a special post, the production house welcomed the actor with the words, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka. Welcoming the gorgeous @sreeleela14 to DHARMAN."

Director Ashwath Marimuthu also took to X to welcome Sreeleela to the team. "Welcome on board," he wrote. Sreeleela's addition has further raised interest in the project, which brings together several familiar faces from different film industries. The actor has reportedly already shot a song sequence with the team.

What Is Rajinikanth's Dharman About?

Dhar​man is an action entertainer in which Rajinikanth plays a doctor who takes on criminals. The film's title poster, released earlier this year, offered a glimpse into the world of the character. It showed the superstar inside an operation theatre, holding a scalpel, with what appeared to be a slain rowdy sheeter lying nearby.

The makers had also released a special making video in June, giving fans a look at the process behind creating Rajinikanth's appearance in the film. The project has generated considerable excitement, particularly because of the combination of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who are coming together for the film as producer and lead actor.

Kamal Haasan had announced the film's title with the words, "Dharmame vellum!" (Only Dharma will win), along with the hashtag #Dharman. The project was earlier referred to as Thalaivar 173 before the makers officially revealed its title.

Dharman Team Wraps Up Three Shooting Schedules

Meanwhile, the film's shooting has been progressing steadily. Ashwath Marimuthu announced on September 30 that the team had successfully wrapped up its third shooting schedule. The schedule had commenced on September 16, following the completion of the second schedule on September 4.

Speaking at an event in Chennai, the director also shared his experience of working with Rajinikanth. He revealed that he was initially nervous about collaborating with the superstar but gradually became comfortable on the sets. Praising Rajinikanth's dedication, Ashwath said that the actor's work ethic was remarkable. He also spoke about how energetic and enthusiastic the superstar continued to be even after five decades in the film industry.

Dhar​man has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Niketh Bommi is handling cinematography and Pradeep E Raghav is in charge of editing. The film is currently being planned for a Sankranthi 2027 release.

Read More

  1. Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Can Rajinikanth's Film Reach Rs 1,000 Cr Worldwide?
  2. Jailer 2 X Review: What Are Moviegoers Saying About Rajinikanth's Action Entertainer?
  3. Sreeleela Completes MBBS After Six Years, Graduation Videos Go Viral

TAGGED:

SREELEELA
RAJINIKANTH
DHARMAN
DHARMAN MOVIE RELEASE DATE
DHARMAN CAST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.