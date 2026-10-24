ETV Bharat / entertainment

'First Time In 40 Years', Rajinikanth Joins Fans To Watch Jailer 2 As Film Crosses Rs 628 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth recently surprised fans by watching his blockbuster sequel Jailer 2 in a theatre in first time in nearly 40 years of his career. The actor attended a public screening at the IMAX theatre inside Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai on Saturday, a video of which was shared by the makers on X. Director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander also accompanied him during the outing.

Taking to X, Production banner Sun Pictures wrote: "For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness Jailer 2 on the big screen!" For the unversed, Rajinikanth occasionally watches his films at private screenings, making the decision to experience Jailer 2 alongside fans in a regular theatre particularly rare. His surprise visit has added another talking point to the film's already impressive box office run.

The film collected Rs 334.35 crore during its opening week, benefitting from the festive period, including the Navratri and Dussehra holidays. The film's overseas performance has also contributed significantly to its success. After nine days, Jailer 2 has collected around $23 million internationally, taking its worldwide gross to approximately Rs 628 crore. The film has maintained a strong overall run despite a slowdown in daily collections after the festive holidays.

Rajinikanth's theatrical outing comes as Jailer 2 continues to attract audiences and set new records at the box office. According to the latest figures provided by trade portal Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs 14.50 crore net in India on its ninth day, Friday, October 23. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 348.85 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 408.55 crore.

The sequel has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of several major Indian films. It overtook Vijay's Leo (Rs 605.90 crore) and Rajinikanth's original Jailer (Rs 604.74 crore), establishing itself as one of Tamil cinema's biggest commercial successes. The film has also crossed the worldwide collections of Prabhas' Salaar (Rs 617 crore), Salman Khan's Sultan (Rs 623 crore) and Saiyaara (Rs 578 crore), according to the figures cited in the latest box office update.

With a worldwide collection of approximately Rs 628 crore, Jailer 2 has entered the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It currently ranks 20th on the list, having moved past Sultan. The achievement also makes the film the second-highest-grossing Tamil film ever, behind Rajinikanth's own 2.0. The 2018 science-fiction film, which also starred Akshay Kumar, earned approximately Rs 691 crore worldwide.

Can Jailer 2 Beat Rajinikanth's 2.0?

The next major milestone for Jailer 2 is to surpass 2.0 and claim the top position among Tamil films at the worldwide box office. With its current collection at around Rs 628 crore, the sequel needs approximately Rs 63 crore more to overtake the earlier film's lifetime gross of Rs 691 crore. Its performance in the coming days will be crucial as the film enters its second week.

More About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. The film follows the success of the original Jailer, which became a major box office hit. The sequel's combination of Rajinikanth's star power, Nelson's direction and Anirudh's music has helped it attract audiences across domestic and international markets. As the film continues its theatrical run, all eyes are now on whether it can cross the Rs 691 crore mark and surpass 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.