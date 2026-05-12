Rajinikanth's Silent Reaction To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM Goes Viral - Watch
Rajinikanth smiled and folded his hands when asked about Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu CM at Chennai airport, but avoided making any public comment.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 12, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth chose to stay silent when he was recently asked about actor-turned-politician Vijay becoming the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. A video of the moment is now going viral on social media and has sparked fresh discussions among fans online.
On Tuesday, May 12, Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport. As soon as he arrived, several reporters gathered around him and started asking questions. One reporter asked the veteran actor about Vijay taking the oath as the new CM of Tamil Nadu after his party’s historic election victory.
However, Rajinikanth did not react verbally to the question. Instead, he simply smiled, folded his hands politely towards the media and walked ahead without making any comment. The brief moment was captured on camera and quickly grabbed attention online, especially among fans of both stars.
VIDEO | Chennai: Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth smiles and leaves when asked about C Joseph Vijay becoming CM.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/t6reQ2YhjD
The incident comes just two days after Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar after his party crossed the majority mark to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where the Governor administered the oath of office.
Even though Rajinikanth avoided commenting now, he had earlier congratulated Vijay after the Tamil Nadu election results were announced on May 4. Sharing a public message, Rajinikanth had written, “My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.”
Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), created a major political wave in Tamil Nadu by defeating both the DMK and AIADMK in the assembly elections. Contesting its first-ever assembly polls, TVK won 108 seats and later secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly, crossing the majority mark of 118.
With this victory, Vijay has now joined the list of iconic South Indian actors who successfully entered politics, including legendary leaders like N. T. Rama Rao, M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.
Several film celebrities also celebrated Vijay’s big political achievement on social media. Director Sibi Sathyaraj tweeted, “ஜோசப் விஜய் எனும் நான்! Congratulations to our Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ Anna for creating history.”
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared a strong message praising Vijay’s rise in politics. He wrote, “This is what CINEMA can do, it can move people, shake systems, and turn presence into POWER. Here CINEMA stepping off the screen and owning the ground. Not hype. Not noise. Real power. My deepest heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay sir and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.”
Interestingly, Rajinikanth himself had once planned to enter politics. In December 2020, the superstar announced that he would launch his own political party ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, he later stepped away from politics after a health scare, calling it “a warning from God.”
On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie. He will next appear in Jailer 2 and another upcoming film alongside Kamal Haasan.