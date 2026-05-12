ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth's Silent Reaction To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM Goes Viral - Watch

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth chose to stay silent when he was recently asked about actor-turned-politician Vijay becoming the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. A video of the moment is now going viral on social media and has sparked fresh discussions among fans online.

On Tuesday, May 12, Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport. As soon as he arrived, several reporters gathered around him and started asking questions. One reporter asked the veteran actor about Vijay taking the oath as the new CM of Tamil Nadu after his party’s historic election victory.

However, Rajinikanth did not react verbally to the question. Instead, he simply smiled, folded his hands politely towards the media and walked ahead without making any comment. The brief moment was captured on camera and quickly grabbed attention online, especially among fans of both stars.

The incident comes just two days after Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar after his party crossed the majority mark to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where the Governor administered the oath of office.

Even though Rajinikanth avoided commenting now, he had earlier congratulated Vijay after the Tamil Nadu election results were announced on May 4. Sharing a public message, Rajinikanth had written, “My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.”