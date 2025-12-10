ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Would Have Waited 2-3 Years': Rajinikanth Reveals He Wanted Aishwarya Rai As Neelambari In Padayappa

Hyderabad: Ahead of the re-release of his iconic film Padayappa on December 12, 2025, superstar Rajinikanth revealed a major casting scoop. In a video titled The Return of Padayappa, Rajinikanth spoke at lenght about the film and his initial choice of actress for the role of Neelambari, an integral negative character played by Ramya Krishnan. The superstar disclosed that he wanted Aishwarya Rai to play the antagonist and even tried to reach out to her.

Sharing the backstory, he said: "Whenever I thought of the Neelambari character, I would remember Aishwarya Rai. I thought Aishwarya Rai was correct for this role and that she should do the role. We tried for almost three months to get her dates for this role. We even tried to reach her through her relatives. If she had said the role was good and that we needed to wait, we would have even waited for 2-3 years. That was because that character would have to click. Else, the film would not work. It was later we realised that she was not interested in this role."