'Would Have Waited 2-3 Years': Rajinikanth Reveals He Wanted Aishwarya Rai As Neelambari In Padayappa

In the video clip, Rajinikanth disclosed several interesting details about his 1999 film Padayappa.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 10, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the re-release of his iconic film Padayappa on December 12, 2025, superstar Rajinikanth revealed a major casting scoop. In a video titled The Return of Padayappa, Rajinikanth spoke at lenght about the film and his initial choice of actress for the role of Neelambari, an integral negative character played by Ramya Krishnan. The superstar disclosed that he wanted Aishwarya Rai to play the antagonist and even tried to reach out to her.
Sharing the backstory, he said: "Whenever I thought of the Neelambari character, I would remember Aishwarya Rai. I thought Aishwarya Rai was correct for this role and that she should do the role. We tried for almost three months to get her dates for this role. We even tried to reach her through her relatives. If she had said the role was good and that we needed to wait, we would have even waited for 2-3 years. That was because that character would have to click. Else, the film would not work. It was later we realised that she was not interested in this role."
என் திரை வாழ்வில் படையப்பா மிகவும் முக்கியத்துவம் வாய்ந்தது. அந்தப் பட நினைவுகள் சிலவற்றை உங்களுடன் பகிர்ந்துக் கொள்கிறேன். #Padayappahttps://t.co/bHMT39f1Wh pic.twitter.com/pRaPmOE5Mv— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 8, 2025
He further revealed that many suggestions were made to him but he remained dissatisfied. Rajinikanth even told the film's director Ravikumar that for the film to work, the casting of Neelambari needs to be perfect. "I had told Ravikumar that if we can't find the right person with powerful eyes for this role, we will put the project on hold," Rajinikanth recalled. The role then went on to Ramya Krishnan, who wooed both audiences and critics with her powerful performance, that people still remember.
" we are planning for #Padayappa2, titled as #Neelambari, story discussion is going on😲. As far as I know Padayappa was the film where Ladies has broken the theatres gate and watched the film❤️🔥. I didn't give the film for any OTT"— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 8, 2025
- Superstar #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/yWMoBYakGp
As the film re-releases on his 75th birthday this December, Rajinikanth announced a sequel to Padayappa, sending his fans into a frenzy. Sharing details of the sequel, he said: "As far as I know in my 50 years in the film industry, the first time women broke open the gates of a theatre to watch a film was Padayappa. Now, if you see in recent times, we have 2.0, Jailer 2. It suddenly occurred to me, why not do a second part to Padayappa. Anyway, Neelambari has told in the first part that 'I will take revenge in the next birth.'" The superstar even revealed the title Neelambari - Padayappa 2.
