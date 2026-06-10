ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth Pays Tribute To Bharathiraja, Calls Him A Friend Of 50 Years

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday paid tribute to Tamil film director and actor Bharathiraja, describing him as a candid and childlike person whose contributions to Indian cinema would be remembered forever.

Bharathiraja, popularly known as 'Iyakkunar Imayam' (a titan among directors), passed away at his residence in Chennai due to ill health, leaving the Tamil film industry in mourning.

After paying his last respects, Rajinikanth told reporters that Bharathiraja had been his friend for nearly five decades and had played a pivotal role in shaping Tamil cinema by introducing and nurturing several actors and actresses.

“Whenever anyone in the industry faced a problem, he would raise his voice and fight for them. His name will endure forever. On a personal level, Bharathiraja was like a child. He would openly speak whatever was on his mind. He offered plenty of criticism regarding me; he once told me, I like you, but I don't like your acting,” the superstar said.

The actor also expressed regret at not being able to meet Bharathiraja before his death, saying the filmmaker would remain in his memories forever.