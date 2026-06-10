Rajinikanth Pays Tribute To Bharathiraja, Calls Him A Friend Of 50 Years
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and several film personalities paid tribute to veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, praising his enduring contribution to Indian cinema.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday paid tribute to Tamil film director and actor Bharathiraja, describing him as a candid and childlike person whose contributions to Indian cinema would be remembered forever.
Bharathiraja, popularly known as 'Iyakkunar Imayam' (a titan among directors), passed away at his residence in Chennai due to ill health, leaving the Tamil film industry in mourning.
After paying his last respects, Rajinikanth told reporters that Bharathiraja had been his friend for nearly five decades and had played a pivotal role in shaping Tamil cinema by introducing and nurturing several actors and actresses.
“Whenever anyone in the industry faced a problem, he would raise his voice and fight for them. His name will endure forever. On a personal level, Bharathiraja was like a child. He would openly speak whatever was on his mind. He offered plenty of criticism regarding me; he once told me, I like you, but I don't like your acting,” the superstar said.
The actor also expressed regret at not being able to meet Bharathiraja before his death, saying the filmmaker would remain in his memories forever.
Actor Kamal Haasan also visited to pay his respects to Bharathiraja's mortal remains. Many prominent figures from the Tamil film industry paid their final respects to Bharathiraja, including actor and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin, director and Chief Coordinator of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, Seeman, music composers Ilaiyaraaja and Gangai Amaran; actors Sivakumar and Suriya; directors Bhagyaraj, Mysskin, and Mari Selvaraj; poet Vairamuthu; and actresses Radhika, Rekha, and Radha.
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi expressed his condolences over the passing of director Bharathiraja. Taking to the social media platform X, he stated, "Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu. He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of hearts and inspired generations of filmmakers.”
“A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and several National Film Awards, Bharathiraja garu’s contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable. I was fortunate to work under his direction as 'Puliraju' in Aradhana. His passion for cinema, simplicity and dedication to his craft left a lasting impression on me. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on forever through his remarkable films. Rest in peace, “Iyakkunar Imayam” Bharathiraja garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.
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